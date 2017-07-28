Former Pitt RB James Conner knows he has a long way to go to prove himself to Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James Conner never has been one to waste time.

He became a reliable running back during his freshman season at Pitt (2013), the best in the ACC a year later.

Then, after losing a year to a knee injury and Hodgkins lymphoma, it was time to move on after last season and start using his talents to build an NFL career.

And why not? The tradeoff from the constant pounding running backs endure is a nice paycheck.

About a week before he reported to Steelers training camp this week as one of their two third-round draft selections, he looked at his phone. Twitter informed him his No. 30 jersey was the NFL's biggest seller, surpassing Tom Brady.

“Hmmm ... that's nice,” Conner likely said to himself. He had no other reaction than putting down the phone and going back to work.

“You feel good for five seconds, and you realize you haven't played a snap yet,” he said Friday morning after his first organized Steelers practice where he supplemented his activity by working on special teams. “You get back to reality really quick.

“I have a lot to prove.”

The Steelers made a significant investment in Conner in terms of the draft. Yet, they might not need a lot from him this season if Le'Veon Bell stays healthy after he finally reports.

Last season, Bell's workload was nearly triple that of backup running back DeAngelo Williams (336 touches to 116). But Williams, who is no longer with the team, was an 11-year veteran who long ago earned his coaches' trust.

Conner has a long way to go in that area to the extent that Friday he listed “(trying) to make the team” as one of his goals.

Plus, the Steelers have veteran running backs Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint if they decide Conner needs more seasoning.

The Steelers won't start to get answers on Conner and other rookies until they put on the pads for the first time Sunday.

Steelers defensive end Stephon Tuitt (Notre Dame) got a glimpse of Conner during Pitt's 28-21 victory against the Irish in 2013. Conner scored twice, but Tuitt, who was ejected in the second quarter after a targeting penalty, is eager to see more.

“We don't have the pads on yet,” Tuitt said. “We're going to see what everybody's got.”

Asked where he hopes to improve, Conner answered honestly, not with the brashness of some rookies.

“Every category,” he said. “My speed, my strength, my vision, my pass protection. You're never good enough.

“(Bell) definitely set the bar high with his receiving and his running ability and his pass-blocking. Every category. He's the best running back in the game.

“They are giving me the opportunity to work with Ben (Roethlisberger) a little bit. (I will) try to be no dropoff when Le'Veon comes out of the game.”

The hamstring injury that caused Conner to miss OTAs in the spring healed, and he said he's ready for anything.

“Their slogan around here is the best ability is availability,” he said.

Just getting to the NFL only 14 months removed from chemotherapy is an accomplishment, and Conner enters the league with no shortage of confidence, still aware he has much to learn.

When a reporter wanted to know if he received any advice from Pitt coaches before embarking on his career, Conner said it wasn't necessary.

“I've been handling myself good all my life,” he said. “I'm not worried about it. I've been overcoming odds ... ever since high school. The game speed is faster. Football people get better, but I got better.

“I believe in myself. I know I can play.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.