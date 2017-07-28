Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers notebook: Alejandro Villanueva happy with 'fair' deal
Chris Adamski | Friday, July 28, 2017, 9:06 p.m.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Alejandro Villanueva has done Army Ranger, he's done West Point degree, he's done Carnegie Mellon graduate-level study, he's even done starting-level professional football.

Some things he concedes he can't do? Contract law, historical comparables for NFL player salaries or details of the league's collective bargaining agreement with its players union.

“So I had an agent,” the Steelers left tackle said, “and I said to him, ‘Listen, whenever you think my employment status is fair, then you let me know, and then we go from there. If you don't think it's fair, then we will make different decisions.'”

That's how Villanueva approached this offseason and summer before his agent, Jason Bernstein, finally told him earlier this week the Steelers had made what he considered a fair offer.

Villanueva signed his four-year, $24 million contract on the day the Steelers reported for training camp Thursday, ending the uncertainty the former exclusive-rights free agent faced throughout the offseason.

“As soon as (Bernstein) told me the contact was fair, that's all I needed,” Villanueva said Friday in his first public comments since the deal was announced. “I didn't want to break the bank. I didn't want to be compared to the top left tackles who signed a deal recently. I couldn't sort of conceive a situation where I would hold out to get more money. It was more, ‘If the situation is fair, then I will be here.' ”

Villanueva said he wasn't convinced an agreement would be reached, but he downplayed the thought he was seriously considering holding out. The Steelers held leverage because under the CBA former undrafted players essentially are tied to their current teams until accruing three seasons. Villanueva has started the Steelers' past 31 games (counting playoffs) at left tackle.

“There's a ‘law'… that was agreed upon between players and owners … and I couldn't fight it,” Villanueva said. “There are (CBA rules that) can't be changed, and the draft status is one of them. So when you come in as an undrafted player, you know that there's going to be more challenges to get rewarded than if you're drafted.”

PSU alum Golden signed

The Steelers signed former Penn State safety Malik Golden to fill the roster spot at safety after Daimion Stafford did not report to St. Vincent by Thursday's deadline.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound Golden had 75 tackles and started 13 games last season for Penn State, which finished in the top 10 of the AP poll.

Tomlin said Stafford is considering retirement. He is a four-year veteran the Steelers signed in May.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva blocks during practice Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva blocks during practice Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Artie Burns lays out receiver Antonio Brown during practice Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
