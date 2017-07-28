Rain forces Steelers to move practice to Greater Latrobe HS

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those anticipating the Steelers' first training camp practice of the year will have to wait another hour.

And they'll have to drive an extra 3 1⁄ 2 miles to get there.

Because of heavy rain in the area, the Steelers moved their Friday practice from Chuck Noll Filed at St. Vincent College to the artificial turf field of Greater Latrobe High School. The practice start time also was pushed back an hour and will begin at 3:55 p.m.

The practice remains open to the public – although the rain is not expected to let up, so those attending will need to find a way to keep dry.

The Latrobe complex opened about 3 1⁄ 2 years ago, and the Steelers in the past have at times moved camp practices there during inclement weather.

Rain began falling at the St. Vincent campus at about 1 p.m. and quickly picked up in intensity. The forecast has been for showers much of the day.