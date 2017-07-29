Steel Mill A.M.: Bell's lack of response to Ben upsets fans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fans were naturally upset when training camp reporting day came and went for the Steelers, and star running back Le'Veon Bell was nowhere to be found.

It's hard to gain sympathy from the working folks when you're staring at a $12.12 million salary, but won't sign the contract and join your teammates in Latrobe because you're unhappy you didn't get a long-term deal.

The ire increased Friday on my Twitter account after I reported that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he sent two text messages to Bell prior to camp, but neither was returned.

Some of the calmer, PG-rated responses:

Not replying to Ben!! what are you thinking?? They don't need this distraction .. I'm trying to forget the trouble that Bell got in! — Beth Emerson (@BethEmerson41) July 29, 2017

Not communicating with your teammates is wrong. — Renee Minnemeyer (@ReneeMinnemeyer) July 28, 2017

Can't even hit your QB with a simple text back? Such a team player... @L_Bell26 https://t.co/zge58wg3Uy — Brandon (@brandonchairez0) July 28, 2017

The person who sent the texts to Bell, however, shrugged off the snub.

The full quote from Roethlisberger:

"I've texted him twice, haven't heard anything back. I don't know if it's an old number, whatever, but like I said, I'd love for him to be here because he's a big part of our offense and he's really good at what he does, but I also understand where he's coming from."

Roethlisberger added that since Bell hasn't signed his franchise tender "he's not entitled to be here."

Still, Roethlisberger would like to see Bell in camp, if only because he hasn't been on a football field since having offseason groin surgery. The only glimpse of Bell at full speed was a social media video he posted of a pickup basketball game.

"Do I think he needs to be here for the reps? No, well, no in terms of what he can do, but also yes in terms of his health," Roethlisberger said. "He just had surgery so we'd like to see him out there. But I think once he gets here, he will be ready to hit the ground running."

In the meantime, expect the fans' frustration toward Bell to build.

Notes from camp

Quote of the day: "Going through a contract, for some reason, you feel really embarrassed afterward. All the media attention you get out of it is not fun. I'm just glad that it's done and I can focus on seeing (Stephon) Tuitt, get him a big contact and Le'Veon Bell getting a big contract as well. And we all come together come September." – Alejandro Villanueva

Stock Up: WR Justin Hunter. With Martavis Bryant and Sammie Coates not available, the free-agent signee got the first crack to work with first-team offense in the opening practice. He immediately caught a touchdown pass in the "Seven Shots" drill.

Stock Down: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster. Incurred a mild ankle sprain in his first practice, although he did return to finish the session.

Saturday practice: 2:55 p.m., Chuck Noll Field, although inclement weather could move it to nearby Latrobe High School.