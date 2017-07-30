Steel Mill A.M.: Justin Hunter cashing in with red-zone receptions

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Justin Hunter has a different term for the red zone.

He calls it the “money zone.”

“And I'm trying to get all that cash in there.”

So far in Steelers training camp, the veteran wide receiver is filling up that imaginary wallet quite nicely.

In the first two days of camp, Hunter was the star of the drill-opening “Seven Shots” competition, in which the offense gets seven attempts at scoring from the 2-yard line.

Hunter had touchdown receptions each day, including a nifty grab in the back of the end zone between two defenders on Saturday.

“I love the red zone period,” Hunter said.

What's even more noteworthy is that Hunter's success came with the first-team offense. With Martavis Bryant unable to practice until he's fully reinstated from his suspension and with Sammie Coates on the physically unable to perform list, Hunter has received the repetitions at No. 2 wide receiver.

Considered an afterthought once the Steelers added wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round, Hunter is showing he's a serious threat to make the 53-man roster.

“There's a lot of people out here. I just got to keep making plays,” Hunter said.

A former second-round draft pick with the Tennessee Titans and four-year pro, Hunter spent last season with the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. He signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Steelers in March all the while knowing he was entering a crowded situation.

“There's competition, and I thrive on competition,” he said. “I like the offense and how they distribute the ball real well during the season. I wanted to be a part of it.”

Hunter's height – he stands 6-foot-4 – was attractive to the Steelers. So was his ability to finish off drives. Although he had just 10 catches last year, four went for touchdowns.

“My eyes lit up when they said, ‘Justin, get in, (when we are) 20 yards in.' Hopefully, that can continue here,” Hunter said.

Coach Mike Tomlin was pragmatic about Hunter's contributions through the first two days, mindful that the players weren't wearing pads and tackling wasn't permitted. That will change Sunday.

“He's done some good things,” Tomlin said, “but we'll keep it in perspective. We get a chance to play football (Sunday).”

Quote of the day: “He's been in league for so many years and has had a lot of guys, and he knows what he wants. As long as you follow that, you'll be good from there.” – Justin Hunter, on working with Ben Roethlisberger

Stock up: Artie Burns continues to hold his own when matching up against All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown. The stakes, though, are raised Sunday when the players don pads for the first time.

Stock down: Third-round draft pick Cameron Sutton left practice early Saturday with what Mike Tomlin called a “lower body” injury. It is not believed to be significant.

Sunday practice: 2:55 p.m., Chuck Noll Field, St. Vincent College