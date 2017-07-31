Steel Mill A.M.: Ryan Shazier takes his topless trademark to practice

Late last season, it was a familiar sight a couple hours before each Steelers game as players milled about and stretched on the field.

One player, in particular, would catch everybody's eye.

Ryan Shazier — because he wasn't wearing a shirt.

"I think that's something people started to recognize me for," Shazier was saying the other day from Steelers training camp at St. Vincent.

The national network pregame shows became enamored with showing shots of the Steelers' athletic inside linebacker — many times in freezing weather — jogging, chatting with teammates or doing other light drills with his tattooed chest on full display.

It became a trademark for Shazier, so why not make it a full-time, every-game thing?

"I think that's the plan ... I guess I've got to work on my body a little more," he said with a laugh. "I feel like I am doing a pretty good job. I feel confident out there, and when I have my shirt off and I am warming up, I feel like I am one of the best players out there and one of the best players in the world. I am going to continue to use that, and that's going to be my (trademark) and I'll just continue to try to fire my team up like that."

Sunday on Chuck Noll Field, Shazier took his shirtless gimmick to a new level — he did it during practice.

Late in the session — the first this camp with pads on and featuring tackling — coach Mike Tomlin had players remove the pads for the final two team sessions of work. For 80-plus players, that meant removing their jerseys and pads and then putting the jersey back on over shells.

Not Shazier. He took the field for a full 7-on-7 drill with no shirt on.

Then again, that probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise after Shazier went bare-chested for warm-ups in frosty conditions before a December game in Cincinnati last year. Or when he took the field shirtless three weeks later for a playoff game against Miami in which the announced gametime temperature at Heinz Field was 17 degrees.

If you thought the cold would affect @RyanShazier , you would be incorrect. pic.twitter.com/N7vQGwd16K — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 18, 2016

"I think I use that to fuel myself up, and it definitely does," said Shazier, a native of southern Florida. "At the end of the day, there's a lot of people who don't want to be out there in that cold weather – and just to see that I'm out there with my shirt off lets them understand that I'm ready to play."

Notes from camp

Quote of the day: "Not for me. I'm sure it is for him. It's just a part of this process, unfortunately." — Coach Mike Tomlin, when asked whether it was frustrating that oft-injured CB Senquez Golson suffered another injury.

Stock Up: RB Fitzgerald Toussaint, who earned rare, unsolicited post-practice praise from Tomlin for his work in "backs on 'backers" on Sunday. With James Conner assured a spot on the team, Toussaint needs to fend off challengers to secure the No. 3 running back spot.

Stock Down: DT Dan McCullers has been relegated to the third team during team drills so far during camp — not an encouraging sign for a four-year veteran.

Monday practice: 2:55 p.m., Chuck Noll Field, open to the public