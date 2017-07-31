Steelers notebook: WR Martavis Bryant makes training camp appearance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sightings of Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant were scarce in the early days of training camp.

Bryant finally was spotted Monday at St. Vincent, catching passes from a conditioning coach while his teammates worked out in pads on an adjacent practice field.

Reinstated in April from his year-long suspension on a conditional basis, Bryant cannot practice with his teammates until he receives full clearance from the NFL, a decision that was rendered Thursday when the team reported to Latrobe.

Until Monday, Bryant had remained away from the practice fields, which made his emergence from hibernation newsworthy.

Had something changed with Bryant's situation? Coach Mike Tomlin said no, then declined to answer two follow-up questions pertaining to Bryant's appearance on the practice field.

“Again, I have nothing to report regarding Martavis,” said Tomlin, who was seen talking with Bryant after practice. “When I do have some pertinent information, I'll provide it to you guys.”

General manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement released Thursday that Bryant was allowed to participate in “off-the-field team activities,” but he was not permitted to “practice or play in any games” until the NFL fully reinstated him.

Bryant was suspended for the 2016 season for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

About an hour into practice Monday, Bryant was seen on the middle of three training fields. Wearing a white cutoff T-shirt and black shorts, Bryant ran pass routes from the team's playbook. The quarterback was conditioning assistant Marcel Pastoor, who would relay the type of pass play before each route started.

During a break, wide receivers coach Richard Mann visited Bryant. All-Pro receiver Antonio Brown also stopped by and gave Bryant an embrace. Quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner walked over and shook hands with the receiver.

When his workout was done, Bryant walked to the sideline and stood next to his teammates while watching the end of the Steelers' second padded practice. When practice concluded, he talked to a few more players and met with Tomlin and Colbert before heading to a corner of the field and signing autographs for fans.

First impression

First-round draft pick T.J. Watt was a star of the backs-on-backers drill that was held Sunday and is done sporadically in camp. He showed off a bullrush against running back Knile Davis and later leveled rookie tight end Phazahn Odom.

It was not a coincidence he attacked them directly.

“The first rush, I think it's really important to show the power,” Watt said Monday. “Everything sets up after you show the power. I'm not always going to use my hands. I want to get better. That is what training camp is for.”

Watt was glad the monotony of practicing in shorts had come to an end.

“To be in shorts and a T-shirt and helmet for so long gets really redundant,” he said. “Going against the same guys, doing the same moves. Throwing the pads on adds a whole new development to it.”

Injury update

Rookie running back James Conner (shoulder) and third-year cornerback Senquez Golson (leg) were sent to Pittsburgh to have further testing on their injuries, said Tomlin, who did not have the results of such testing.

New to the injury list were backup quarterback Landry Jones (abdominal strain), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (ankle) and linebacker Ryan Shazier (heat-related illness).

Guard Ramon Foster was given the day off, and linebacker Vince Williams and Mike Mitchell also watched from the sidelines. Rookies Cameron Sutton and JuJu Smith-Schuster remained out.

The Steelers have a scheduled day off Tuesday.

“We are encouraging guys to do the things that allow them to remain out here and continue to work,” Tomlin said. “The off day probably comes at an appropriate time. We've gotten a lot of out these guys the past few days. The effort has been extraordinary.”