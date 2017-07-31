Inside the ropes: Hunter says 'last shot' is with Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, Justin Hunter was billed as an ideal wideout when he reached the NFL four years ago as a second-round pick.

But his long arms and long stride built expectations that remain unfulfilled, and the 26-year-old Steelers receiver is desperate to prove he still belongs in the league.

“It feels like my last shot,” Hunter said after Monday's practice in Latrobe. “That's what I had in my mind today: Play like it's my last shot. Try to make it work.”

He said he's carried his desperation onto Chuck Noll Field, and what showed were glimpses of the talent that made the Titans draft him 34th overall in 2013. Among his Monday highlights was a gritty 2-yard catch over the middle in a drill that simulated two-point conversions.

“They blitzed and we made an adjustment,” said Hunter, who forced his way to the goal line. “It was a quick throw and I had to get big in there. It's a live period, and they're head-hunting. I had to get in there as quick as I could.”

With Martavis Bryant sidelined, Hunter has worked with Ben Roethlisberger and the first-team offense. He handled an end-around during an 11-on-11 drill, and later connected with Roethlisberger for a leaping catch along the sideline in a seven-on-seven workout.

“I trust his throws,” said Hunter, who likes routes that utilize his height. “Since I've been here, he's thrown me a lot of high balls. I think he's starting to see that, too. Wherever he throws it, I've got to go get it.”

The Virginia Beach, Va., native is one of 11 receivers on the camp roster.

Hunter has 78 career catches, 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns. After three years with the Titans, he was cut before last season and the Dolphins claimed him for three games. Released again, he finished last season with the Bills. The Steelers signed him in March.

“I feel like it's different here,” Hunter said. “Nobody knows me here. I can come in and make an impression.”

=Roethlisberger returned to practice Monday. He missed Sunday's workout after the death of a close friend.

=The Steelers kept practice lively with 11-on-11 sessions, including one that leaned heavily on the run. With LeVeon Bell still a no-show, running backs Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint split first-team carries.

Davis lowered his shoulder and punished a tackler for a 10-yard gain. Toussaint had a 15-yard catch and run.

“I thought that the offense did a great job today,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “It was their day today, particularly in the run game.”

=Third-year cornerback Greg Ducre replaced injured teammate Senquez Golson with the second-team secondary. Ducre (5-10, 183), signed in January to a futures contract, played last season for the British Columbia Lions of the Canadian Football League.

=The offense scored twice on the “seven shots” drill from the 2-yard line. Along with Hunter's catch was a 2-yard scramble by Roethlisberger. One scoring chance was nullified when linebacker Bud Dupree knocked down Roethlisberger's throw. On another, a pass intended for tight end Jesse James was broken up in the end zone.

=Players shed their shoulder pads near the end of practice for the second day in a row as the workout concluded with individual drills.

“I'm not getting into the details of why,” Tomlin said of his shoulder pad philosophy. “I just deem it appropriate as one of the things I'll do from time to time during this team-building process to maximize not only the work but the preservation end of it.”

Tomlin also added tight ends vs. outside linebackers as a new featured drill.

— Chris Harlan