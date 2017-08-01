Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers defense seeks improvement, dominance
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier drops back in coverage shirtless during practice Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Artie Burns defends on a pass intended for Antonio Brown during practice Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. Vincent College.

Updated less than a minute ago

After more than a decade of dominance, the Steelers defense lost its swagger in recent seasons.

Fair to say its back.

“We're gonna be a nasty defense,” defensive end Stephon Tuitt said on the first day of training camp.

“I definitely feel like we have all the pieces to be a top defense this year,” linebacker Ryan Shazier, Tuitt's camp roommate, added not long after.

Even usually reserved coach Mike Tomlin got in on the act on behalf of promoting his emerging defense.

“We have the pieces in place to be a dominant group,” he said. “To be one of the best, that is our level of expectation.”

Quite the boastfulness for a unit that has an average NFL ranking for yards allowed of 16th in the 32-team league over the past four seasons since its run of six consecutive top-five NFL defenses was snapped after the 2012 season.

But a closer look shows the Steelers have legitimate reason to believe it can return to the dominant defenses that the franchise has been known for going on a half century.

From 1972-79, the Steelers' average defensive NFL ranking by yardage allowed was 3.8. Between 1992-2001, it was 6.4. Then, a remarkable run between 2000-2012 when it was 3.8 again.

While last season's Steelers defense finished 12th in the league by yardage and 10th by points, during the second half of the season it was a different story. Over their final six meaningful games (not counting the regular-season finale when many regulars rested), the Steelers allowed an average of 269.7 yards.

Adding in playoff victories against Miami and Kansas City (but leaving out the AFC championship game loss to New England), the Steelers played a half season's worth of games and allowed an average of 268.8 yards in them.

Over the full season, that would have led the NFL by a wide margin.

“Last year toward the end of the year we were playing some great defense,” Shazier said. “We just had to finally get all the pieces together.”

The Steelers defense underwent a transformation in recent years after a decade's worth of its headliners — Troy Polamalu, James Farrior, Casey Hampton, Ike Taylor — began to age.

The team invested some high draft picks in recent years on players who are now the core of the defense: Shazier (first round, 2014), Tuitt (second, '14), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (first, '15), cornerback Artie Burns (first, '16), safety Sean Davis (second, '16) and tackle Javon Hargrave (third, '16).

Two other projected starters (outside linebacker T.J. Watt, '17; end Cameron Heyward, '11) also were first-round picks, and safety Mike Mitchell was a big-money signing in free agency.

The investments are paying dividends as the group has grown together. If Watt ends up the starter at right outside linebacker (a big “if” with James Harrison still in town), eight starters will be 25 or younger and seven 24 or younger with just one (Mitchell) older than 28.

Aside from Watt, the other 10 projected starters all have at least one (and often times many more) season of starting experience. Williams and perhaps Watt are the only new starters from last season's dominating defensive finish.

“That is the best thing about it — we are young and experienced,” Tuitt said. “That's freaking scary, right? That's scary.”

What could be scarier for opponents is if the defense indeed turns into a top NFL unit and the offense remains the one it has been over the past three seasons (average league ranking: fourth).

The defense's strength, however, for now remains just a theoretical. They will need to perform on the field over a full season.

“There's nothing to prove to anyone else but ourselves,” Heyward said. “We set lofty goals, and we wanna hit 'em. But we are not going to be measured by what anyone else says. We have our goals in mind of what we want to do on the field, and the only way to accomplish that is to go out here and do it. The talking is done. Now it's time to go to work.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.