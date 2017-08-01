Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers announce plans for "Hall of Honor"

Staff Reports | Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
Terry Bradshaw, quarterback for the Steelers (right) is shown with coach Chuck Noll in Dec. 1975 at an unknown location.

The Steelers announced Tuesday the team will reveal its first “Hall of Honor” recipients Aug. 29.

Players who played at least three years with the team and possess noteworthy career highlights, records and achievements will be eligible. Coaches and contributors to the team and community also will be considered. This year's selection committee will be Steelers president Art Rooney II, Joe Gordon, Bob Labriola, Stan Savran and Tony Quatrini.

“The Hall of Honor will serve as a tribute to the many individuals who have contributed greatly throughout the history of our franchise,” Rooney II said. “This is probably long overdue, and we are excited to begin the process of recognizing these individuals and their accomplishments, both on and off the field, during an annual series of ceremonies.”

The induction ceremony will be during alumni weekend Nov. 25-26, when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers.

Each inductee will receive a replica of the steel football that was presented to Art Rooney Sr. on the 50th anniversary of Steelers in 1982. It was given to the team by the U.S. Steel Corporation and the United Steelworkers.

— Staff report

