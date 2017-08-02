Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger says Martavis Bryant has 'paid his dues'

Like his teammates, members of the organization and fans, Ben Roethlisberger is in the dark about the status of Martavis Bryant in the eyes of the NFL.

The Steelers quarterback likewise is becoming increasingly incredulous about what's keeping one of his top receivers out, too.

“I have no idea,” Roethlisberger said Wednesday of when he projects Bryant to be cleared for practice, “other than talking to (Bryant) and hoping. I keep asking, ‘Is it gonna happen today?' and he keeps telling me he's hoping so.

“So we just don't know. I don't know if the league (needs more information) or documents or what's going on. But goodness, I think he's paid his dues.”

The NFL gave Bryant a yearlong suspension for violating its substance abuse policy in March 2016; on April 25 of this year he was conditionally reinstated and participated in the Steelers' offseason training. But the league informed Bryant and the Steelers last week that he was not eligible to practice or play with the team during training camp until he is fully cleared.

“He's done everything the league has asked,” Roethlisberger said. “I'm not really sure why they keep holding him back from being out there with the guys. To me, that's the best for him – to be out there with his brothers.”

Roethlisberger said he and Bryant had their long-anticipated chat a few days ago. Bryant publicly requested a “man to man” talk with Roethlisberger this spring because Bryant said “some of the things he put out there about me, I kind of didn't agree with how he did it.”

Speaking with the media at large for the first time during this training camp Wednesday, Roethlisberger didn't give any of the details of his talk with Bryant, who has 17 touchdowns in 24 career NFL games (including playoffs).

“It was a good (talk),” Roethlisberger said, pausing.

“If he wants to expand on it, he can. I will not.”

“We were never really off the same page,” Roethlisberger added. “It just appeared that way to outsiders – but between us there was never an issue.”