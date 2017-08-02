Inside the Ropes: Steelers great Hines Ward visits practice

Former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward was on hand at Wednesday's practice, and he was seen chatting with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, wide receivers coach Richard Mann and former Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, now of the NFL Network, during the session.

One of the drills Ward watched most intently, appropriately enough, was a blocking drill for the wide receivers and defensive backs. Rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster said Ward complimented him on his blocking: “He said I'm good — but I'm not close to where he was at (as a blocker).”

Smith-Schuster called talking with Ward “super valuable.”

“A guy like that, you're kind of just picking at his ear and brain. ‘What should I do? What can I do?' ” said Smith-Schuster, who was a year old when Ward was drafted by the Steelers in 1998. “He tells us great information … For me to come out here my first day back, and Hines Ward is out here? And we are doing blocking, too, which he's known for? You kind of just put it all on the line.”

Said coach Mike Tomlin: “It's an awesome thing that we have going on with some of our alumni players, and I am fortunate enough to have been here long enough that I coached some of those guys.”

• The offense converted only once in the Seven Shots drill, with Joshua Dobbs firing a touchdown pass just across the goal line to tight end Xavier Grimble. On the final attempt, a pass intended for receiver Marcus Tucker was broken up by inside linebacker Steven Johnson, whose hit drew “oooh”s from the crowd at Chuck Noll Field.

• Dobbs ran the second-team offense in place of Landry Jones, who didn't practice, which also gave additional repetitions to quarterback Bart Houston. Both threw interceptions, with Houston picked twice: once by linebacker L.J. Fort and again for a pick-six by cornerback Brandon Dixon on a sideline throw from the end zone to the 10-yard line. Cornerback Mike Hilton picked off Dobbs.

• Both QBs also hit for big pass plays. Dobbs found Smith-Schuster for a toe-tapping catch on the right sideline and a gain of 25 yards. Dobbs had another highlight play when he rolled left, backpedaled to buy time and found Grimble along the left sideline for a 30-yard gain. Houston threw a pass that split Dixon and safety Terrish Webb to hit Tucker for a touchdown.

• Tyler Matakevich ran with the first-team defense at inside linebacker in place of Ryan Shazier. Tyson Alualu was at end for Cam Heyward, and Robert Golden at free safety for Mike Mitchell. Darrius Hewyard-Bey took Antonio Brown's place on the first-team offense, opposite Justin Hunter.

• One of “quarterbacks” who was throwing to Martavis Bryant on the middle practice field at St. Vincent? Fellow wide receiver Sammie Coates. Coates (knee) is on the physically unable to perform list, and Bryant is awaiting full reinstatement from the NFL after his yearlong suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. The pair has combined for 16 pass receptions of 40 or more yards over their short careers in the NFL.