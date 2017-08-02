Steelers cut ties with former Pitt TE Scott Orndoff

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Just after noon Wednesday, Scott Orndoff was beaming about how his parents were planning on coming to Latrobe for the first time to watch him practice Thursday at Steelers training camp.

Not much more than an hour later, Orndoff was informed he won't be practicing with the Steelers anymore.

The undrafted rookie tight end — an alumnus of Pitt and Seton-LaSalle High School and a Waynesburg native — was waived/injured Wednesday. The Steelers signed tight end Jake McGee to take his place.

Orndoff suffered what coach Mike Tomlin termed “a soft tissue” injury during practice Sunday, one that was believed to be in his lower body. As a senior at Pitt, he was second on the team in catches (35) and had five touchdowns. Over his final two seasons in college, Orndoff averaged 17.1 yards per reception.

The 6-foot-5, 252-pound McGee played for Virginia and Florida in college and spent time with three other NFL organizations since going undrafted last year.