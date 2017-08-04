Steelers appreciate atmosphere of 'Friday Night Lights' practice

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For Mike Tomlin, the special feelings associated with the annual “Friday Night Lights” Steelers training camp practice begin before he even takes the field.

“That's an awesome atmosphere, even the ride as you approach the stadium,” Tomlin said Thursday.

Friday, Tomlin and his players, assistants and team staff will pile in to a handful of buses for the 2.7-mile ride from the St. Vincent College campus and into downtown Latrobe before pulling in to venerable old Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

Along the way once the buses begin to enter town, fans line the route and cheer, wave and honk horns, many of them while wearing Steelers apparel.

“We just appreciate our relationship with this community and the atmosphere that they provide,” Tomlin said. “We are excited about Friday Night Lights… We always enjoy that – and to also get an opportunity to contribute to this community, the money that they raise obviously is helpful.”

The annual practice at Latrobe Memorial is the only one throughout training camp that is not free for fans – but proceeds go to the Greater Latrobe Athletic Department to fund student programs such as student council and booster organizations.

The atmosphere is the result of the idea to create an event-like setting akin to high school football in Western Pennsylvania. The stands are often filled to capacity and fans seem to show more enthusiasm than the practice sessions at Chuck Noll Field at St. Vincent.

“The fans there go crazy, especially when (Antonio Brown) makes good catches,” veteran receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey said. “When we do 1-on-1s, that's what everybody wants to see. They want to see the big posts, the go balls and guys being competitive out there.”

In a small sign of how much the Friday Night practice is prioritized by Tomlin, he made sure it will be one in which the players wear full pads. (Thursday was a break from fully-padded practice).

Included in the festivities in Latrobe associated with the practice on Friday is Steelers Fest from noon to 6 p.m. outside of the stadium. Former players Mike Logan and Louis Lipps will be signing autographs, and face-painting, games and prizes will be available to fans. All six of the Steelers' Lombardi Trophies will be on hand, too.

ESPN also will be broadcasting live from the practice for the second consecutive year.

Notes From Camp

Quote of the day: “My relationship with ‘AB,' in terms of how he negotiates the sideline, I'd probably throw it with NO video evidence.” – Tomlin, after he playfully challenged and watched cell-phone video of a Brown catch along the sideline that officials initially ruled out of bounds.

Stock Up: CB Mike Hilton has made plays during camp and has been rewarded with increased reps by coaches apparently trying to let a more in-depth look at the undersized first-year player from Ole Miss. Though he regularly runs as the second-team slot corner, Hilton joined a drill with the first team Thursday.

Stock Down: WR Cobi Hamilton dropped at least three passes during Thursday's practice.

Friday practice: 7 p.m., Latrobe Memorial Stadium, tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children under 18 and seniors, though children under 12 will be admitted for free if accompanied by a parent.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.