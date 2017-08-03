Steelers corner Ross Cockrell wants shot at Antonio Brown

Ross Cockrell isn't the type to complain, yet he can't help but wonder why Artie Burns is getting all the plush cornerback assignments at Steelers training camp this year.

The Steelers have concluded their first week of practices — three padded, three unpadded — at St. Vincent, and Cockrell hasn't gotten a chance to square off against All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Instead, that designation has gone to Burns, the second-year corner and former first-round draft pick who played press-man coverage against Brown in almost every drill to date. Coach Mike Tomlin created the matchup to increase competition for Brown and to see how Burns would fare shadowing one of the NFL's top receivers.

“I want to go against Antonio Brown just as badly as Artie Burns does,” Cockrell said Thursday. “Coach has made his decision. I'm working on coach to try to change that decision a little bit.”

Cockrell hasn't resorted to begging or offering to wash Tomlin's car for a chance to cover Brown, but he said he has been persistent.

“I just talk to him,” Cockrell said, smiling. “I say, ‘Coach, I want some work, too.' ”

Perhaps that time will come in the second week of practices. Cockrell is trying his best to stay patient.

“He's one of the best in the league,” Cockrell said of Brown. “When you have a guy like that who works hard, who is strong, is quick, runs precise routes, it just takes your game to another level so you can cover anybody in the league.”

On Thursday, Cockrell continued to cover Justin Hunter, a journeyman free agent who has continued to earn first-team repetitions during the absence of Martavis Bryant and Sammie Coates. Hunter, one of the early stars of camp with his touchdowns in “Seven Shots” and 11-on-11 segments, continued to impress Thursday, beating Cockrell for several receptions.

“Justin is a quick receiver. He's pretty quick for his size,” Cockrell said. “He goes up and gets the ball. He's very competitive.”

At 6-foot-4, Hunter presents a matchup problem for the 6-foot Cockrell, but he isn't even the most talented big receiver on the roster. That honor, of course, goes to Bryant, who also is 6-4 and is awaiting full reinstatement from his drug suspension before he can begin practicing.

“When he comes back, he brings an added strength to the receiver group, not just with his speed, but he's a very large receiver, probably one of the largest receivers in the league,” Cockrell said. “The physicality is going to bring a whole new tone to the wide receiver group and our practices as well.”

Veteran receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey is anxious to see how cornerbacks such as Cockrell will adjust to facing Bryant.

“It puts the pressure on the defense,” he said. “You've got the best receiver in the game (in Brown) and then you (add) a guy like Martavis … that's a threat.”

Cockrell doesn't consider getting the chance to draw Bryant a consolation prize. He just wants a chance to get snaps against the Steelers' top playmakers.

“I want to get work, too, whether it's Martavis, Antonio Brown,” he said. “Artie and I share the same goal. We both want to be number one corners. I think that's good for the team.”

Cockrell started all 16 games last season, his first as a full-time player. That included drawing assignments against the New York Jets' Brandon Marshall and A.J. Green. He has started 23 games in two seasons with the Steelers.

“That helps a lot,” Cockrell said. “Just to be able to know when you're matched up against those guys, the ball is going to be coming just about every single play. It makes you dial in your focus and your execution throughout a 60-minute game.”

After watching Tom Brady pass for 384 yards and three touchdowns in last season's AFC championship game, the Steelers decided to deploy more press coverage this year. Although Cockrell is expected to start at right cornerback, he watched the Steelers sign free agent Coty Sensabaugh and draft another corner, Cameron Sutton, in the third round. Cockrell also was tendered the lowest possible offer of $1.797 million in restricted free agency, an indication the Steelers are looking to upgrade at the position.

As such, Cockrell decided he needed to be more physical this season, and he has been playing closer to the line of scrimmage in training camp.

“It's something I want to add to my game, something I talked to (defensive backs) coach (Carnell) Lake about, something he wants to add to my game as well,” Cockrell said. “I want to add a level of physicality. That's Steeler football and is expected of them.”

Perhaps he'll get the chance to show off his physical style against Brown. Or even Bryant, whenever he's cleared to practice. Until then, Cockrell will have to wait – reluctantly.

“I don't see why I can't cover Martavis and Antonio Brown,” Cockrell said before pausing. “Not at the same time, but one play at a time.”

