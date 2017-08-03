Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Shoulder injury not serious for Steelers running back James Conner
Joe Rutter | Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back James Conner walks to practice give the fans high fives before practice Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Latrobe High School.

Updated 55 minutes ago

When James Conner injured his hamstring on the first day of Steelers' rookie minicamp in May, he never appeared in another offseason workout, including organized team activities and regular minicamp.

When Conner left the field Sunday at St. Vincent College with a shoulder injury, he didn't fear a similar long-term injury. Not even when the Steelers sent the rookie running back to Pittsburgh for an MRI did Conner think he would miss an extended period of time.

Conner's wishful thinking was confirmed when tests showed a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder.

“I knew when it happened it wasn't serious,” Conner said Thursday in his first interviews since his injury. “That's why I was kind of laughing at everybody on Twitter going crazy. I knew it wasn't going to be anything serious.”

The former Pitt running back was injured during the first padded practice of training camp. He managed to get through the hard-hitting backs-on-backers drill against linebackers only to injure the shoulder later during team drills.

Conner said three ways he's been rehabbing the injury are: ice, range-of-motion exercises and time. Although he doesn't have a timetable for his return, Conner is hopeful of playing in the Steelers' preseason opener next Friday at the New York Giants.

Until his injury, Conner was a highlight of the one-on-one matchup against linebackers, holding his own to the point that he was singled out by coach Mike Tomlin.

“I did good,” he said. “I just believe I showed my physicality off. I won some, lost some, but it was good.”

Conner, though, doesn't want to get too far behind other running backs such as veterans Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint. They have gotten to first-team reps with Conner injured and Le'Veon Bell sitting out training camp while deciding when to sign his franchise tender.

“I've been trying to keep up with mentals reps and watching,” Conner said. “In meetings, I've been playing close attention. Nothing comes close to the experience of being on the practice field, but you can get close with the mental reps.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.

