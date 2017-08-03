Inside the Ropes: Steelers' Antonio Brown challenges catch via phone

Last year, when Gene Steratore's officiating crew took part in a Steelers training-camp joint practice with the Detroit Lions, Antonio Brown so infuriated a field judge that he was almost ejected and was threatened with a report to the league office .

When the officials showed up Thursday, instead of arguing Brown this time turned to technology.

After beating Artie Burns to catch a pass 40 yards downfield from Ben Roethlisberger, Brown was ruled by the side judge to have failed to get two feet in bounds.

So Brown turned to the man he hires to run his social media accounts, who filmed the play from his phone. Coach Mike Tomlin asked Brown, “Should I challenge it?” So the three men huddled up around a phone and re-watched the play a handful of times.

Finally, Tomlin emerged and yelled, “We've got insufficient evidence, so we'll remain with the call on the field.”

• At one point earlier in practice, line judge Gary Arthur threw a flag for an illegal formation. Roethlisberger gave an angry look and shouted over, “That's a terrible call!” Then, he flashed a wide grin, eliciting a laugh from Arthur.

• The offence scored four times among the “Seven Shots,” including going 2 for 4 with first-teamers (Roethlisberger passes to Xavier Grimble and Jesse James). Joshua Dobbs was impressive on two of his three snaps, firing a bullet while falling back off his back foot for a touchdown to Cobi Hamilton and also scrambling in for a score. On his final snap, though, the ball was thrown away in an apparent miscommunication.

• That drill might have been upstaged by some individual wide receiver-on-cornerback throws that immediately followed. Roethlisberger was throwing into the end zone with the ball spotted at the 2, and competitive juices were palpable. As it has been all camp, Brown-vs.-Artie Burns was the headliner that began the drill; Burns held his own (though Brown victimized him at other times during the practice). Justin Hunter repeatedly made catches with Ross Cockrell covering him, the latter simply unequipped to deal with Hunter's size and quickness. Hunter, however, sat out the final few drills of practice with an apparent left thigh injury. Mike Hilton — one of the sleepers of camp — had a strong session blanketing Eli Rogers. Coaches also seemed to want to get a look at cornerback Brandon Dixon. VeteranWilliam Gay did not get a rep.

• Roethlisberger twice scolded Rogers during the 1-on-1 drill: once for running the wrong route (“That's ‘laser!' We're not gonna have you in if you can't do this, bud!”) and once for dropping a pass (“No, Eli! You gotta finish that! Great route, but you gotta finish!”). Roethlisberger also yelled words of encouragement and/or scorn to other individual receivers and once addressed the group at large after being irked by Hamilton unnecessarily leaping: “Stay on the ground, guys. Stay on the ground!”

• Roethlisberger sat out the final few portions of drills after apparently absorbing a hit. Tomlin, though, called it “nothing.” Also leaving practice early was linebacker Bud Dupree. “It was just a little bang,” Dupree said. “I will probably be back practicing (Friday or Saturday).”

• The familiar No. 92 was back on the practice field Thursday ... but it wasn't the first team work of camp for James Harrison. It was linebacker Ryan Shazier wearing the “92” during Seven Shots as an apparent tribute to the veteran. Shazier, though, hardly practiced. He had a soft-tissue injury earlier in the week.

• While there was no update or change in his status, suspended receiver Martavis Bryant for the first time this camp was on the field with teammates during Thursday's practice. Bryant did not take part in any drills (at one point he ran on his own with Sammie Coates) but he chatted frequently with visiting Steelers alumnus Hines Ward and receivers coach Richard Mann.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.