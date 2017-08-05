Woodland Hills product Jason Taylor inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CANTON, Ohio — Young Jason Taylor was only five days into his NFL career when he called his mother from Miami Dolphins training camp. He wanted to quit.

"I'm ashamed to say this, but I'm going to say it," Taylor said, recalling the story Saturday night when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"My rookie year, two-a-days, the heat, humidity, Jimmy (Johnson, Dolphins coach). I went back to my room and called my mom (Georgia).

"I said, 'Mom, you know what? I don't know if this NFL is for me.' I was beaten down."

Taylor, who never played football until his junior year at Woodland Hills, was at a crossroads in his life. Georgia Taylor, who raised her children by herself while working two jobs, didn't hesitate to push her son — not so gently — in the right direction.

"She said, 'You can come home and join the military or you can get your butt back to bed and get to practice (in the morning),' " Taylor said.

The next day, Taylor was at practice. He worked hard enough and focused intently enough that he learned to sack the quarterback like few before or after him. His 1391⁄2 career sacks rank seventh all-time in the NFL.

"Jason Taylor not only made plays, but he made plays that won ball games," said Johnson, who presented Taylor for induction. "He's going to find ways to win."

Taylor's message during his emotional, half-hour speech was one of gratitude. He thanked almost everyone who lined up on a field with him. In fact, he asked any teammate — from Woodland Hills to the NFL — to stand. Many men did.

Former Dolphins defensive back Shawn Wooden and current center Mike Pouncey were among several of Taylor's teammates in the crowd.

"He was a great player and a better friend," Wooden said before the ceremony.

Also in attendance was former Akron coach Gerry Faust, who offered him a scholarship when few schools were interested.

"Twenty miles over 20 years," Taylor said, referring to the short trip from Akron to Canton that took him two decades to complete.

Taylor also made special mention of former Woodland Hills coach George Novak, who coaxed him to join the team in 1990, even though he never had worn a helmet before his 16th birthday.

"Thank you, coach. I love you," Taylor said while Novak waved back, a proud smile lighting up his face. "I'm glad you got me to play football."

Raised in Turtle Creek and nearby Munhall, Taylor called his mother "the toughest person I ever met in my life."

"My mother personifies that blue-collar grit that makes the Steel City what it is," Taylor said. "Welfare lines, we lived it. You were my rock, my role model, my disciplinarian."

Twice, Taylor fought back tears during his speech. First, when he talked of his agent Gary Wichard, who died in 2011.

"He was a dear friend, advisor, mentor," Taylor said. "He was truly the father I never had. No one believed in me the way Gary did — as a football player, as a person, even as a dancer (when Taylor was featured on 'Dancing With the Stars').

"For 14 years, not a day went by that I didn't talk to Gary or text him, up until the day the evil, awful disease of cancer took his life. I know you're looking down on me saying, 'Dude, didn't I tell you this was going to happen?' "

His message to his children, sons Isaiah and Mason and daughter Zoey, was special, but difficult for Taylor to relate because he never met his own father.

"I made it to the Hall of Fame," he said, "but when I die all I want my kids to say is he was a Hall of Fame dad."

Hours before the ceremony, outside Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, two Dolphins fans were explaining why they made their first trip to Canton.

Chuck Foster and Ken White of West Palm Beach, Fla., fulfilled a longstanding pact to attend the enshrinement when their favorite players Taylor and Rams quarterback Kurt Warner are inducted.

They went in Saturday with Jerry Jones, Kenny Easley, Terrell Davis, Morten Andersen and LaDainian Tomlinson.

"They represented the NFL the way it should be represented," Foster said of Taylor and Warner. "You won't see them kneeling at the national anthem."

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.