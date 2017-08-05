Steelers running backs Davis, Toussaint look to impress in Bell's absence

While franchise running back Le'Veon Bell is working with a personal trainer in Miami and posting Snapchat videos of his sessions for the world to see, Fitzgerald Toussaint quietly is going about his business at St. Vincent.

The Steelers' third-string running back last season is living in the cramped college dorms. He hasn't missed a workout or posted a single social media video. He has donned pads when asked and has taken pitches and handoffs, colliding with defenders hungry to make an impression on the coaching staff.

He also has replicated Bell in practice, moving around in formations so the Steelers can run all of the plays with the first-team offense they hope to utilize in the regular season.

Each repetition gives Toussaint a chance to solidify his spot on the 53-man roster, so it would stand to reason he hopes Bell stays out of camp as long as possible.

That's not the way the fourth-year backup sees it.

“That's a piece of the puzzle we are missing,” Toussaint said. “He's the best back in the league, and it would be good to have him here. It would be good for guys like me and the younger guys to have him here, so they can see what he can do and maybe add some of his game to our games.”

Instead, Bell remains absent. His 1,268 yards rushing, 616 receiving and combined nine touchdowns in just 12 games earned him a $12.12 million franchise tag that kept him from exploring free agency. Since Bell hasn't signed his franchise tender, he's under no obligation to be in training camp and expectations are he won't resurface with the Steelers until after the team departs Latrobe in two weeks.

With Bell out, the Steelers have turned to Toussaint and free-agent signee Knile Davis to provide experience and alternate carries with the first-team offense. Third-round draft pick James Conner remains sidelined with a shoulder injury that has limited him to three practices.

Had he reported, Bell likely would be sitting out most of the monotonous camp drills so the Steelers could preserve him for the regular season. And although Toussaint and Davis are auditioning in Bell's place, running backs coach James Saxon doesn't want them — or any running back — to feel like they are trying to replace the All-Pro runner.

“I tell those guys, ‘You all carry your own name,' ” Saxon said. “He's Fitzgerald Toussaint, and Le'Veon Bell is Le'Veon Bell. Be who you are.”

Davis is a cutback runner who has played for Kansas City and briefly Green Bay during his four NFL seasons. He sees no reason to change now, even if he does envy the way Bell patiently dissects holes when he's running.

“LeBron can't be Steph Curry,” Davis said. “You have to know your game, but there's definitely a tempo about it that you can help with it. I have my own running style. I do use some patience and tempo, but when I see a hole, I'm hitting it.”

Toussaint and Davis likely are competing for one roster spot. The Steelers kept three running backs (plus fullback Roosevelt Nix) last season. Davis, 25, was signed to a one-year, $775,000 contract after the Steelers opted against re-signing 34-year-old backup DeAngelo Williams. Toussaint, 27, was retained as an exclusive rights free agent for $690,000.

Conner, the fourth player taken by the Steelers in this year's draft, figures to occupy one of the backup spots. Trey Williams and Terrell Watson also have NFL experience.

“You can't look at the numbers and decide,” Saxon said. “If you're a capable hand and can help this team win, it doesn't matter.”

Whoever wins the job will have limited touches. Toussaint carried just 14 times last season while dressing for all 16 games. Davis had 18 attempts in 11 games.

Special teams could decide the final spot at running back. Toussaint and Davis each bring experience and have lined up together as deep return men on the kickoff return unit.

Toussaint was the most-used kickoff returner for the Steelers last year, averaging 21.4 yards on 13 returns. Also playing on coverage units, he logged 248 total special teams snaps in 2016, the third-most on the team.

“I love special teams,” Toussaint said. “It's a way to go out there and grind and shine for your brothers.”

Davis is more accomplished returner. He has two career returns for touchdowns and is averaging 26.8 yards per return.

The chance to potentially back up Bell while also returning kicks was enticing enough for Davis to choose the Steelers in free agency.

“I enjoy doing both, and this was the place that was going to let me do that and get a real opportunity at it,” he said.

One week into camp, coach Mike Tomlin is pleased with how all of the running backs have carried on in Bell's absence.

“I think the most impressive thing about the group collectively is we're taking care of the ball,” Tomlin said. “There haven't been any balls on the ground, knock on wood. It starts there for us, securing the football.

“All of the other snaps are learning opportunities or opportunities to display what you can do. They've done a great job of taking care of the ball. The other stuff as we continue to work will take care of itself.”