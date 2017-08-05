Steelers notebook: Hard hat works for receiver Eli Rogers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

At first, Eli Rogers didn't recognize the symbolism, that by wearing a hard hat during Steelers warmups he was paying homage to the region's blue-collar work ethic.

The white hard hat, complete with a red “Deadpool” sticker on the back, has become Rogers' calling card at training camp this year. The third-year slot wide receiver wears it to and from workouts and sometimes while going through early conditioning drills.

“I'm here to work hard,” he said. “That's it. That's all I want to display.”

Rogers got the idea while training during the offseason.

“Different thoughts are going through your mind, and I was like, ‘Hmmm, I'm going to wear this,' and I kind of stuck with it when I got here,” Rogers said.

But Rogers admits he didn't initially wear the hard hat as a way to symbolize Pittsburgh's steel industry.

“I didn't even think that far ahead at the time,” he said. “But once I got here, I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I can to this because it correlates to the Steelers.' It's the Steel City and all the hard work that is here, this is a very hard-working city.”

With hard work, Rogers is hoping to hold onto the slot receiver position he filled in 2016, his first on the active roster. Among Steelers receivers, his 48 receptions ranked second. He averaged 12.4 yards per catch and scored three touchdowns, earning the confidence of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

The Steelers added JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round of the draft and have 11 receivers in camp, making it one of the deepest positions on the roster.

Rogers doesn't seem concerned about the numbers.

“They say it's a lot more competition now, so I guess that is what it is,” he said. “We've always had great receivers since I've been here. It's just another group of receivers competing.”

Proud papa

Defensive end Cam Heyward rejoined the Steelers for the annual Friday night practice after being excused for two days because of the birth of daughter Chloe.

Heyward called the days leading up to the birth “nerve-wracking,” because he and wife Allie didn't know the sex of the baby.

It is the second child for the Heywards. They also have a son.

“My wife says I treat (Chloe) differently from my son,” Heyward said Saturday morning. “I don't mean to, but she is my little princess.”

Heyward admitted he didn't get much sleep this week.

“I've been running on adrenaline,” he said.

New addition

With Artie Burns joining Cameron Sutton and Senquez Golson on the injured list, the Steelers added cornerback JaCorey Shepherd to the roster. Defensive end Nelson Adams, an undrafted free agent, was waived.

Shepherd, 24, was the Philadelphia Eagles' sixth-round pick in 2015. After missing that season with a torn ACL, Shepherd spent two stints on the Eagles' practice squad last year. He then signed a two-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers and played in 11 games.

With the 49ers, Shepherd was mostly used as a kickoff returner, averaging 21.7 yards on 21 returns. Coach Mike Tomlin said Saturday he's not sure whether Shepherd will return kicks with the Steelers.

Heading home

The Steelers will pack up and head to Heinz Field on Sunday for the inaugural Family Fest at Heinz Field. The practice begins at approximately 6:30 p.m.

“It's important to expose all our new guys to that environment of Heinz Field,” Tomlin said. “That way when we step in there it won't be the first time they've done it. It also will be an opportunity to get back to Pittsburgh and reconnect with our families and friends that way. I'm looking forward to it.”

The Steelers will return to St. Vincent on Tuesday and will hold just two practices before playing the preseason opener Friday at the New York Giants.