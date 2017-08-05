Inside the ropes: Ross Cockrell gets chance to cover Antonio Brown

Ross Cockrell begged to cover Antonio Brown. On Saturday, the Steelers cornerback got his chance. Cockrell was matched against the All-Pro receiver for most of practice, a decision that was decidedly in Brown's favor.

Cockrell had his moments. In “Seven Shots,” he broke up a Ben Roethlisberger pass intended for Brown in the right corner of the end zone. Later, in team drills, Roethlisberger found Brown wide open at midfield. Brown caught the pass and quickly reversed field to beat Cockrell for a touchdown. Brown also caught a sideline pass with Cockrell in coverage for a 20-yard gain.

In a red-zone drill, Brown caught a touchdown pass over Cockrell in the back of the end zone. On the next play, the Steelers ran a tight-end pick for Brown, who beat Cockrell for a first down. Cockrell, however, broke up a pair of passes in the end zone. The first was intended for Justin Hunter in the upper-right side, the second for Brown in the back-left corner. Later, Roethlisberger hit Brown on a slant for a touchdown, again with Cockrell in coverage.

• Other “Seven Shots” highlights included Roethlisberger firing a scoring pass to tight end Jesse James, followed by a back-shoulder throw to JuJu Smith-Schuster for another TD. Backup QB Justin Dobbs also threw a scoring pass to Smith-Schuster, a bullet between linebacker Steven Johnson and safety Jordan Dangerfield.

• Starters who missed practice included left guard Ramon Foster, linebackers Bud Dupree and Ryan Shazier, cornerback Artie Burns and safety Mike Mitchell. B.J. Finney ran with the first-team offense at left guard, with Anthony Chickillo and Tyler Matakevich filling in at linebacker, Coty Sensabaugh and Will Gay at corner and Robert Golden at safety. Backup quarterback Landry Jones, running back James Conner and cornerback Cam Sutton also missed practice.

• In team drills, Hunter beat Sensabaugh on a deep ball, but dropped Roethlisberger's bomb to miss on a 40-yard gain. … Gay intercepted a pass intended for Darrius Heyward-Bey at the 25. … Roethlisberger took advantage of a mismatch, finding Eli Rogers on a crossing pattern against rookie T.J. Watt. … Roethlisberger then used a play-action fake for a 15-yard pass to Smith-Schuster, with Chickillo and Sensabaugh in coverage. … Cornerback Mike Hilton had a nice breakup of a Dobbs pass intended for Smith-Schuster in the end zone. … Defensive tackle Daniel McCullers flushed Dobbs out of the pocket, but the rookie rolled right and found Marcus Tucker for a touchdown. … Roethlisberger also hit Smith-Schuster for a scoring pass in the upper right corner of the end zone against Golden.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.