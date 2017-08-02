Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger looks to Steelers line for help in extending career
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, 3:35 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throws deep to Justin Hunter during practice Monday, July 31, 2017 at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree pressures Ben Roethlisberger during practice Saturday, July 29, 2017 at Latrobe High School.

Updated 2 hours ago

Earlier this week, the Steelers' longest-tenured offensive lineman opined that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger could play in the NFL for another 4-5 years.

Wednesday, Roethlisberger agreed with Ramon Foster's assessment but said Foster and his fellow linemen could help that cause directly.

“If those guys up front are playing as well as they have been playing, getting sacked (a career-low) 17 times in (2016) — it might keep me around a little longer,” Roethlisberger said.

Speaking with the media at large during this training camp for the first time, Roethlisberger once again addressed his consideration of retirement this past offseason (he did not) and in the future (he has not committed beyond 2017, though he does have two more seasons on his contract).

“I hope (to play multiple future seasons), but I'm only going to focus on this year,” Roethlisberger said.

“I am going everything I have right here to this training camp, to this season and to the first game,” he said. “I've committed myself 110 percent to that, and I'll do that through the season. But I'm not gonna look past — let alone this season — I don't look past today. I think we are all blessed to be here for this day. We wake up today, and tomorrow is not promised to any of us, so we should enjoy this moment right here, right now.”

