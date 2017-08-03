Steelers rookie QB Joshua Dobbs taking advantage of reps

After walking off the field following Wednesday's Steelers practice, rookie Joshua Dobbs headed straight over to the bottom of the steps leading into the Steelers locker room to the area where fans line up 3-4 deep to get autographs.

Forty-five minutes later, the rookie quarterback was still signing autographs with a smile and cheerily chatting with fans.

Dobbs is only five camp practices into his NFL career, and he sits entrenched a No. 3 on the Steelers' depth chart. But the display showed that, at least in part, Dobbs understands and is willing to embrace all of the responsibility that comes with being a starting quarterback and potential face of an NFL franchise.

Fitting because on Wednesday Dobbs perhaps for the first time was given extensive snaps with the first-team offense in team drills. No. 2 quarterback Landry Jones was out again because of injury, and even starter Ben Roethlisberger removed his pads for the final 20 minutes of the session, creating even more high-profile reps for Dobbs on Chuck Noll Field.

“Every rep is a game rep,” Dobbs said in an interview just before he began his autograph-signing. “I have been able to get several more reps the last couple practices and I will continue to get more reps.

“Each rep is a learning opportunity – whether you make a great throw, or you mess up a read, you are able to learn from that opportunity and see how you grow and get better for the next rep.”

Wednesday, Dobbs showed some of the tools why the Steelers were happy to grab him in the fifth round of the draft. After Roethlisberger went 0 for 4 in the daily “Seven Shots” drill, Dobbs hit Xavier Grimble with a bullet of a pass in the back of the end zone for a “touchdown” on his first team rep of practice.

Late in the session, Dobbs again showed off his arm when he threw off his back foot while being pursued by the passrush. Falling back, Dobbs threw 25 yards downfield and hit Grimble in stride.

“The coaches have been very positive,” Dobbs said. “Their main thing is no (mental errors), and throw the ball to our color (avoiding interceptions), and we're having a good day. Of course, I hold myself to a little higher standard.

“You can sit in a classroom, you can watch film – but when you're getting reps, you truly get in the coaches' mind, you can see their intentions on calling plays when you're on the field and you listen to the adjustments that they're making each and every play.”

Coach Mike Tomlin noted that more important than even the increased volume of reps for Dobbs is that the reps are higher-quality reps because they are with higher-quality players. Instead of typically running with the third- or second-team, on Wednesday Dobbs was at times getting to play with the starters.

“I just want to see a guy take advantage of the increased reps,” Tomlin said. “One man's misfortune is another man's opportunity… That's something I sell.”

Although he was drafted as a potential longterm replacement for Roethlisberger, Dobbs has unique perspective that doesn't necessarily mean he should be taking a longterm view.

At the University of Tennessee, twice Dobbs was told over the offseason that the team intended to redshirt him – but injury to the projected starter during each his freshman and sophomore years thrust Dobbs into the starting job.

The Steelers also have a similar precedent: the first career NFL action for Dennis Dixon – also a fifth-round pick supposedly-developmental quarterback – unexpectedly came in 2009 at rival Baltimore when Roethilberger and Charlie Batch both were injured.

In other words, you never know.

“Of course I want Ben to play as long as he can, but my goal is I have to be prepared whenever my number is called, whether it's tomorrow or whether it's when he retires,” Dobbs said. “It's just the sport we play in. You have to prepare, especially at the quarterback position.

“I definitely learned that lesson in college and that's the same mindset I am taking to my job and my role here.”

Notes from camp

Quote of the day: “When you get in the red zone, it creates mismatch problems – and it also helps inaccurate throws be accurate throws.” – Roethlisberger on why he campaigns for the Steelers to add tall receivers.

Stock Up: CB Mike Hilton had an interception during team drills Wednesday, consistent with his reputation he's building as a playmaker. Running in the slot as the nickel corner with the second-team defense, Hilton remains a longshot to make the team, but he's helping his cause.

Stock Down: Getting extra reps in practice with Jones out for QB Bart Houston meant throwing two interceptions Wednesday. Houston also wasn't even given the proverbial keys to the car for any snaps during “Seven Shots.”

Thursday practice: 2:55 p.m., Chuck Noll Field, open to the public