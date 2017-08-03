Gorman: Vince Williams tackling starting linebacker role for Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Steelers lost only one starter on defense, when inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons signed with the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

That Vince Williams slid seamlessly into that role should come as no surprise. The fifth-year veteran started 10 of the final 11 games as a rookie in 2013 and four games last season, twice leading the Steelers in tackles.

Next, Williams hopes to secure a spot in the starting lineup and replace Timmons, the team's leading tackler with 114 stops.

“They're huge shoes to fill,” Williams said. “But I can say the same thing for anybody that plays linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Have we ever replaced a good linebacker with somebody who wasn't a good linebacker? It doesn't really happen.”

Williams hopes it's a self-fulfilling prophecy, given that he's been running next to Ryan Shazier with the first-team defense in training camp at St. Vincent.

Despite a flirtation with Dont'a Hightower in free agency, the Steelers showed faith in Williams by not drafting an inside linebacker — even though Alabama's Reuben Foster was available when they made their top pick.

“He understands how we do business,” coach Mike Tomlin said of Williams. “He's a good football player. He'll have an opportunity to solidify a role for himself. He's not anointed in any way — none of us are — but we've got great confidence in his abilities.”

Make no mistake, Williams also has great confidence in himself.

When the Steelers signed him to a three-year extension last August, they did so without promising whether he would be a starter, backup or remain a special-teams star.

“They always showed that confidence in me,” Williams said. “But you played behind two Pro Bowl guys, so what could you do?

“I feel like if I didn't believe in myself and wasn't confident in my abilities, I wouldn't have made it this far. For me, it was just picking and choosing where I wanted to be.”

Williams decided he wanted to be a Steeler.

The 6-foot-1, 242-pounder recorded team-highs in tackles while starting in place of Ryan Shazier against the Chiefs (15) and Jets (nine) last season. He also had a sack in each of those games.

Williams has a reputation for big hits, evidenced by knocking 260-pound tight end David Johnson off his feet in practice Wednesday.

“I feel like physicality is a big part of football,” Williams said. “Everybody should take pride in being physical. You're always going to be getting hit or hitting. It's such a big part of the game, you might as well enjoy it. I'm just big. If you're a bigger linebacker, you've got to make physicality a positive for you.”

What Williams has to prove is that he can handle pass coverage, an area where Timmons was sometimes seen as a step slow. Williams believes it's simply a matter of small sample size, with 17 starts in four seasons.

“If you watch the film, you'll see that I don't give up that many plays in the pass,” Williams said. “I haven't even played enough to have an opportunity. It's saying what I can't do based on nothing. I feel like I'm a complete linebacker.”

Williams has spent enough time in the locker room around Antonio Brown and James Harrison that he sees how underdogs can turn into superstars with the Steelers.

“Being around things like that shows you that you can make it and that you write your own story,” Williams said. “I want to be successful. I'm hungry for it. I have extremely high expectations for myself.

“But I'm never going to let that get in the way of what we have to accomplish. The team and defensive goals, they trump what I want personally. Really, they coincide because if we accomplish those things as a team that probably means I'm performing pretty well, too.”

Another self-fulfilling prophecy.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.