Steelers veteran Arthur Moats becomes mentor, role model for young linebackers

He's still in his 20s, and statistically speaking, still in his prime. Nothing Arthur Moats has shown on the practice field this Steelers training camp would suggest he's over the hill.

But that doesn't mean he's not one of the more respected veteran players, one who has made it much deeper into a career than the vast majority of his contemporaries.

“I know when I was a younger guy in this league, I was one of the guys asking questions and following guys around,” Moats said. “So to be in that position now, it's truly good.”

The affable linebacker is entering his eighth NFL season, his fourth with the Steelers. Of the other 89 players around him in camp at St. Vincent this month, just seven have more experience in the league.

Moats is working his way up the charts in terms of Steelers' tenure, too. There are 11 players in camp who have been with the team longer than Moats, who spent his first four seasons with the Buffalo Bills before signing a one-year contract with the Steelers in 2014. After starting nine games that season, the club rewarded Moats with a three-year extension the following spring.

Since he joined the Steelers, Moats has appeared in all 54 games (including playoffs). Only James Harrison and Cameron Heyward have had more sacks than Moats' 11½ for the Steelers in that time.

Not bad for a former sixth-round pick (Moats was taken 178th overall by Buffalo — 17 picks before Antonio Brown) who came to Pittsburgh having been playing in a 4-3 scheme.

Published national reports at the time of Moats' initial signing indicated he was viewed by the Steelers as Larry Foote's replacement as a starting inside linebacker.

“Anyone who's followed me throughout my years, they know I have played inside and outside, 4-3 and 3-4,” Moats said.

“I like to pride myself on being versatile both mentally and physically.”

Outside observers frequently muse that Moats should be moved inside on a permanent basis for the Steelers. On some level, it makes sense because the Steelers subtracted longtime inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons over the offseason and added an outside linebacker (T.J. Watt) in the first round.

Moats spent a few days playing on the inside last year in Latrobe when a spate of injuries hit, but he has not taken any reps on the inside during this camp.

“I'm down for it… I'm open to anything like that,” he said. “But we haven't had those conversations and until we do, I'm going to continue to focus on my outside linebacker position.”

Though he has taken some reps on the right side, too, Moats has mostly been running as the second-team left outside linebacker during camp. That would slot him as the backup to Bud Dupree, the player he has mostly shared time with at that position since Dupree was taken in the first round in '15.

“Of everyone on the team, Moats is my biggest mentor. Out of everybody, it's Moats,” Dupree said.

“I go to Moats not just about football, but you can talk to Moats about anything. He's a great guy. You really can't rave enough about Moats and what he does for this whole team and the whole defense. He's a great person and role model.”

A family man married with three young children, Moats was the 2016 Steelers “Man of the Year,” the team's nominee for the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award given to recognize excellence on and off the field.

The charitable exploits of Moats and his wife Shonda are well-known. Among them are he's on the board of directors and has matched tens of thousands in donations for the Ronald McDonald House. He has also volunteered time at the VA and Children's hospitals in Pittsburgh and supported military causes. Moats donated $300,000 to alma mater James Madison in 2015.

More tangibly for the Steelers, he's universally liked in the locker room and embraces leadership responsibilities.

“He helped me a lot in my first year and last year,” third-year outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo said. “He's a smart player. He's played a lot of football, a lot of games in this league. He's seen a lot.”

Moats gets questions from rookies and younger teammates about everything from mental preparation to training techniques to weekly season routines.

“Ultimately, man, it's just fun to be able to be in that position to share,” Moats said. “And to give back that knowledge.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.