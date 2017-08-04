Steelers notebook: Players review video on rules changes, points of emphasis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Despite the NFL's relaxation of celebration rules this season, Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown remains an example of what players are not allowed to do after reaching the end zone.

NFL referee Gene Steratore and side judge Adrian Hill presented a 10-minute video to Steelers players Friday, updating them on rules changes and points of emphasis for the 2017 season.

While showing celebrations that will be legal — such as using the football as a prop, group celebrations, celebrating on the ground — an example of what remains an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty was prominently displayed on the video: Brown twerking after scoring a touchdown last season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brown was flagged and fined three times last season for end-zone celebrations. One celebration that drew a flag and subsequent fine, in which he did a handshake with Le'Veon Bell after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts, would be legal this season.

The NFL will continue to crack down on “sexually suggestive” celebrations, although Steratore said the rule is interpretive.

“I wouldn't attempt to define that right now,” Steratore said. “Naturally, the couple of examples they did give … I think it will jump out at you.”

Steratore said officials will be more diligent this year at calling blindside blocks, which are punishable by suspension on the first offense. An example of a blindside hit shown on the video to players was a kickoff return against the New York Giants last year in which the Steelers' Shamarko Thomas was hit in the head by safety Eric Pinkin.

No flag was thrown on the play, but Pinkin later was fined $24,309 for the hit that concussed Thomas, who missed two games and eventually was placed on injured reserve because of another injury.

Steelers owner Art Rooney II lobbied in March for the NFL to outlaw such plays.

“When you look at it on tape, it's just not the kind of play we need to have in this game,” Rooney II said then. “Shamarko was hit in the back of the end. A guy had like a 30-yard running start at him.”

A Uniontown native and Washington County resident, Steratore and his crew will be in Steelers camp through Saturday's practice. The officials worked an unpadded practice Thursday and were on the field for the padded “Friday Night Lights” practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

“We were getting out there for our first day on the field as well and getting back into the rhythm of officiating again,” Steratore said.

Steratore has been an NFL official since 2003 and a referee since '06.

No Munch

The Steelers conducted their annual Friday night practice at minus offensive line coach Mike Munchak.

Munchak had a pretty good reason for skipping the workout. He is attending the Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies this weekend in Canton, Ohio.

Munchak, who is in his fourth season coaching the Steelers' line, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Bell sounds

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell posted a few comments on Twitter from his Miami training base while his teammates enter the second week of camp in Latrobe.

Bell resurfaced Friday afternoon with his first tweet in several days. It was to honor his coach.

Wrote Bell: “congrats on the well deserved contract extension @CoachTomlin”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com and via Twitter @tribjoerutter.