Inside the ropes: James Harrison gets first reps of training camp

Heinz Field, under lights: full pads, short-yardage and goal-line drills on the agenda.

“Just seemed like the type of characteristics you want to take the wrapper off ol' ‘92' for,” Mike Tomlin said.

And so, Tomlin unleashed James Harrison for the first time during this training camp Sunday night in the Steelers' inaugural Heinz Field practice. The 39-year-old outside linebacker was in full pads — though he was not seen taking part in any hitting or contact team drills.

At one point, Harrison was back to catch a kickoff that ended a special teams segment of practice. Longtime Steelers broadcaster Bill Hillgrove, who was emceeing highlights, enthusiastically noted Harrison caught the kickoff, drawing one of the biggest cheers of the night from the 17,119 announced to be in attendance.

In recent years, Tomlin held Harrison out of many training-camp practices, leaving the veteran to work on his own in a sweatsuit while his teammates practiced.

• The first sight of Harrison in pads didn't come with his familiar No. 92 jersey. He was in Ben Roethlisberger's No. 7. The only two Steelers remaining from the Bill Cowher era had a little fun in Sunday's dress rehearsal for emerging from the Heinz Field tunnel to be greeted by fans: Harrison and Roethlisberger were wearing each other's jersey, and they simulated the other's usual field entrance. Harrison pointed a finger to the sky while he turned slightly. Roethlisberger held his arms out and his chest high as he hopped and rotated slightly. Said Harrison: “I've been watching it for like the last 14 years so it was easy. Come out with one finger up.”

• Among those players not practicing were Maurkice Pouncey, Artie Burns, Stephon Tuitt, Ryan Shazier, Bud Dupree, Demarcus Ayers, Senquez Golson, Keion Adams, Farrington Huguenen and, of course, Martavis Bryant, who has yet to be cleared by the NFL from a yearlong drug suspension. James Conner (shoulder) was in practice attire (other than pads) and took part in some light running drills but not in any team drills.

• Ross Cockrell last week said he wanted to be a No. 1 cornerback and the opportunity to cover All-Pro Antonio Brown in practice. With Burns out Sunday, Cockrell got that chance. It didn't go well during a 1-on-1 corners/receivers drill in which a quarterback threw passes from about the 35-yard line. After Brown easily juked Cockrell and waltzed into the end zone after catching a Roethlisberger pass, he did his own version of the “Lambeau Leap” into the first row of fans behind the end zone. As Cockrell walked away dejectedly, Brown ran straight to Burns, who was stretching on the sidelines, and told him: “We miss you! I need you out here! This is too easy!” Cockrell was near enough to hear the exchange. He didn't show any amusement.

• A few minutes earlier, Brown did an elaborate dance in the end zone, drawing cheers from fans. The NFL has relaxed its celebration policies for this season.

• The practice setting allowed fans to interact with players. Some, such as Roosevelt Nix, signed autographs for those in the front row when they had a moment. Brown was easily the most popular target, and he often would grin and wave back.

• At one point, a pair of young fans yelled, “Thirty-five! 35! How about an autograph, 35?” Second-year cornerback Brandon Dixon (the defense's No. 35) said, “I'll get you after practice.” A young girl answered back, “Tell Antonio, A.B., to come too!” Dixon smiled.

• Chris Boswell made 11 of 12 field-goal attempts, including a 52-yarder as his final boot as special teams coach Danny Smith counted down 15 seconds as the field-goal team sprinted to line up and get a snap off in a game simulation.

• The offense won “Seven Shots,” 4-3, with the offense scoring on three of the four snaps that involved first-teamers. Eli Rogers, Jesse James, Xavier Grimble and Marcus Tucker scored.

• A second-team offense led by Joshua Dobbs had a 2-minute drive stall before it reached the defense's 30 yard-line in another simulated-game situation late in practice.

• The headliner drill was goal-line as the grand finale to practice. First-year running back Terrell Watson was the star, scoring three times. Watson had an eventful practice overall. He was the recipient of a hit by Matt Galambos that caused a fumble early on, and about midway through, he bulled over Dixon at the end of a run, knocking him down after the “whistle” blew.

—Chris Adamski