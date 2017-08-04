Steelers extend coach Mike Tomlin through 2020

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If Mike Tomlin finishes out his contract, he will be on the verge of catching Bill Cowher as second-longest tenured Steelers head coach in franchise history.

Tomlin agreed to a two-year extension Friday that will keep him with the Steelers through the 2020 season.

Fulfilling the deal would push Tomlin's tenure with the organization to 14 seasons. Cowher, his predecessor, was head coach for 15 seasons, eight fewer than franchise record-holder and Hall of Famer Chuck Noll.

“I truly appreciate this contract extension,” Tomlin said in a video statement released by the team Friday afternoon. “I want to thank Art Rooney for his support as well as everyone within the organization. My first 10 years in Pittsburgh have been an amazing experience for me and my family. I'm proud to call Pittsburgh home.

“My focus remains on the upcoming season and our goals remain the same as they are — to bring a seventh Super Bowl championship back to our city.”

Tomlin, 45, brought the franchise its sixth Lombardi Trophy when the Steelers defeated the Arizona Cardinals in the Super Bowl following the 2008 season. Two years later, the Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers in the Super Bowl.

In Tomlin's first 10 seasons, the Steelers compiled a 103-57 record, with seven playoff appearances and five division titles. This past season, Tomlin reached 100 wins faster than any coach in franchise history.

In 2016, the Steelers won their final seven games of the regular season to finish 11-5 and win the AFC North. They advanced to the AFC championship game before losing to the New England Patriots, 36-17.

“I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2020 season,” Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. “Mike continues to prove he is one of the top head coaches in the National Football League. We appreciate the leadership that Mike has provided over the last 10 seasons, and we are confident and excited to have him continue to lead our team as we focus on winning another championship.”

Tomlin had two seasons remaining under his previous contract that was extended during the 2015 training camp. The Steelers typically give their head coach a contract extension when he has two seasons left on his deal.

Tomlin and the Steelers agreed to the parameters of a deal before training camp and were awaiting finalization before announcing.

General manager Kevin Colbert is the next person in line for an extension. Colbert, 60, has a season remaining on his contract. He has been the team's top personnel director since 2000.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.