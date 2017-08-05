Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steel Mill A.M.: Steelers weather another change to practice routine
Joe Rutter | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 8:34 a.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Antonio Brown signs fan autographs in the rain after the end of Steelers team practice at Memorial Field in downtown Latrobe on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Once again, the Steelers had to adapt to unexpected circumstances when they conducted their annual Friday night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

As the Steelers were wrapping up individual drills, the practice was halted by lightning. Players headed to the locker room, and the crowd of 10,635 was told to exit the stadium for safety measures.

About 20 minutes later, practice resumed under clear skies. But the rain returned late in the workout, prompting coach Mike Tomlin to call it a night.

It marked the third time in eight days that the Steelers had a weather-related alteration to the practice schedule. The first two workouts were shifted from the grass at St. Viincent College to a turf surface at Latrobe High School.

The scene Friday reminded Tomlin of the 2016 preseason finale in Carolina when the start of the game was delayed 21 minutes because of lightning.

“All of these things prepare us for what lies ahead,” Tomlin said, answering questions as the rain intensified. “All of these days, regardless of how they unfold, are good learning experiences for us. We still got some productive things done in spite of the circumstance.”

The fans that returned to Memorial Stadium –- a large portion did not -– witnessed another alteration, one that was planned in advance by Tomlin.

The first-team offensive line included B.J. Finney at center and Chris Hubbard at right tackle while veteran starters Maurkice Pouncey and Marcus Gilbert rested. Until Friday night, Finney and Hubbard had been working with the second team, Finney loggins most of his snaps at guard.

“I wanted to create more opportunities to see those other guys that are maybe deserving of more looks,” Tomlin said. “It's more than just snaps or number of looks. They get to move up and compete against some guys in different groups.”

Finney and Hubbard gained familiarity working with the first team last season. Finney started two games at left guard in place of an injured Ramon Foster. He also played 50 snaps at center against the Baltimore Ravens when Pouncey injured a finger, and he also started the regular-season finale at center.

Hubbard started three games at right tackle early in the 2016 season when Gilbert was injured.

Notes from camp

Quote of the day: “I have nothing new on that front. He's doing everything necessary to cooperate with New York as we are. We're simply waiting for the final word from those guys.” – Tomlin, after wide receiver Martavis Bryant brought his pads to practice Friday only to be told he has not been cleared by the NFL to begin practicing with the Steelers.

Stock up: Tyler Matakevich continues to make the most of his work with the first-team defense as a result of injuries to (first) Vince Williams and (second) Ryan Shazier. Matakevich impressed in the backs-on-backers drill that was reintroduced Friday night.

Stock down: Cornerback Artie Burns left practice early in the team portion Friday with an injury that Tomlin did not think was significant. Coty Sensabaugh replaced Burns with the first team.

Saturday practice: 2:55 p.m., Chuck Noll Field

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.