Steel Mill A.M.: Steelers weather another change to practice routine

Once again, the Steelers had to adapt to unexpected circumstances when they conducted their annual Friday night practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium.

As the Steelers were wrapping up individual drills, the practice was halted by lightning. Players headed to the locker room, and the crowd of 10,635 was told to exit the stadium for safety measures.

About 20 minutes later, practice resumed under clear skies. But the rain returned late in the workout, prompting coach Mike Tomlin to call it a night.

It marked the third time in eight days that the Steelers had a weather-related alteration to the practice schedule. The first two workouts were shifted from the grass at St. Viincent College to a turf surface at Latrobe High School.

The scene Friday reminded Tomlin of the 2016 preseason finale in Carolina when the start of the game was delayed 21 minutes because of lightning.

“All of these things prepare us for what lies ahead,” Tomlin said, answering questions as the rain intensified. “All of these days, regardless of how they unfold, are good learning experiences for us. We still got some productive things done in spite of the circumstance.”

The fans that returned to Memorial Stadium –- a large portion did not -– witnessed another alteration, one that was planned in advance by Tomlin.

The first-team offensive line included B.J. Finney at center and Chris Hubbard at right tackle while veteran starters Maurkice Pouncey and Marcus Gilbert rested. Until Friday night, Finney and Hubbard had been working with the second team, Finney loggins most of his snaps at guard.

“I wanted to create more opportunities to see those other guys that are maybe deserving of more looks,” Tomlin said. “It's more than just snaps or number of looks. They get to move up and compete against some guys in different groups.”

Finney and Hubbard gained familiarity working with the first team last season. Finney started two games at left guard in place of an injured Ramon Foster. He also played 50 snaps at center against the Baltimore Ravens when Pouncey injured a finger, and he also started the regular-season finale at center.

Hubbard started three games at right tackle early in the 2016 season when Gilbert was injured.

Notes from camp

Quote of the day: “I have nothing new on that front. He's doing everything necessary to cooperate with New York as we are. We're simply waiting for the final word from those guys.” – Tomlin, after wide receiver Martavis Bryant brought his pads to practice Friday only to be told he has not been cleared by the NFL to begin practicing with the Steelers.

Stock up: Tyler Matakevich continues to make the most of his work with the first-team defense as a result of injuries to (first) Vince Williams and (second) Ryan Shazier. Matakevich impressed in the backs-on-backers drill that was reintroduced Friday night.

Stock down: Cornerback Artie Burns left practice early in the team portion Friday with an injury that Tomlin did not think was significant. Coty Sensabaugh replaced Burns with the first team.

Saturday practice: 2:55 p.m., Chuck Noll Field