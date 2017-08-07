Steel Mill A.M.: Punishing running back is nightmare for Steelers defenders

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calls him “Nightmare,” a tribute to bruising former NFL back Christian Okoye, aka the “Nigerian Nightmare.”

It was a well-deserved nickname for Terrell Watson on Sunday night at the team's Family Fest practice at Heinz Field.

Watson, a 245-yard runner, was a nightmare for the first-team defense in the session-ending goal-line drill.

After veterans Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint failed to score on a combined three attempts from the 2-yard line, Watson bulled his way into the end zone on all three of his carries. Twice, he went into the teeth of the defense. The third time he went wide left and scored easily.

Watson, who turns 24 later this month, downplayed his success.

“The line pushed those guys that far,” he said. “My job was easy, run the ball and get two yards to get a touchdown. I don't think I got hit until I crossed the goal line.”

Watson was being modest. After all, he was running behind the same offensive line that Davis and Toussaint used, and he was facing the same goal-line defense that was perfect until Watson entered the huddle.

“He's got power, and he's going to use it to his advantage,” said linebacker Tyler Matakevich, who made a big stop on Toussaint earlier in the drill. “We just have to bulk up as a defense and not let him cross that line.”

The comparisons to Okoye are natural. They have comparable size (Okoye also is 6-foot-1 and played at 253 pounds in the NFL) and attended the same college. Watson broke many of Okoye's records while playing at Division II Azusa Pacific and set 21 school marks overall. After leading the nation with 195.7 yards per game and scoring 29 touchdowns as a senior, Watson was MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

While Okoye enjoyed a six-year NFL career with the Chiefs, leading the NFL in rushing in 1989, Watson has struggled to find work in the league. The Steelers are his fifth organization in three years.

After spending the 2015 season on Cincinnati's practice squad, Watson was with Cleveland, Denver and Philadelphia last year. He made his NFL debut with the Eagles in the final week of the season and scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run. But the Eagles released him shortly after the draft, and he signed with the Steelers two weeks later following a tryout.

If you missed the transaction, you're not alone. It came on the same day the Steelers released long snapper Greg Warren and tight end Ladarius Green.

“I'm willing to do whatever they are asking me to do, from pass blocking to catching the ball out of the backfield to lining up in the slot,” Watson said.

More likely, the Steelers will want Watson to continue doing what he did Sunday night, and he's fine with that.

“I'm 245 pounds. My job is to go north and two yards, three yards. Whatever else is gravy on top,” Watson said. “Me being a big back, that's what I know I'm good at, that's who I am as a running back, and I'll do whatever it takes to make the team and to make the team better.”

So far, so good.

“Today, you definitely got a feel for it,” Matakevich said, “and got to see what he's capable of doing.”

Notes from camp

Quote of the day: “That's low-hanging fruit.” – Mike Tomlin, on how he came up with the “Nightmare” nickname for Terrell Watson.

Stock up: LB James Harrison. He donned a uniform and pads at the Heinz Field practice for the first time since the AFC championship game.

Stock down: Harrison. His appearance was more of a tease than anything else. He was limited to individual drills such as defending running backs in pass coverage.

Monday's practice: None. It's a day off for the players, who will get back to work Tuesday afternoon (2:55 p.m.) at St. Vincent College's Chuck Noll Field.