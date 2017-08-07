Steelers happy to run deeper than last season

Down to three healthy defensive linemen in a mid-December AFC North game at Cincinnati, Cameron Heyward remembers approaching Steelers outside linebackers and asking for help.

“We were running out of guys,” Heyward said. “I'm talking to the outside linebackers, like, ‘Can y'all play defensive end?' I don't think we're going to have to deal with that this year.”

Instead, the Steelers followed an approach that worked for them at another position. Just as they did when in need of help at wide receiver, they turned to their practice squad and promoted a player.

The Steelers had to reach deep into their depth charts at wide receiver and defensive line last season, but they now appear to be positions of strength in training camp at St. Vincent. Between the players who gained game experience and acquisitions through free agency and the NFL Draft, the Steelers are stocked at both positions.

“We have competition at all positions, and I think that's a good thing,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said. “We have some guys that were forced to play due to circumstances a year ago. Hopefully, they benefited from that individually and bring that know-how and experience into this arena.

“From that standpoint, hopefully, it's helpful to us. But we respect this competitive environment. We've got guys who are capable, and we're giving them an opportunity to show it.”

The receiving corps is led by All-Pro Antonio Brown, who drew double coverage last season while sidekick Martavis Bryant was serving a season-long suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. That gave opportunities to Sammie Coates, Cobi Hamilton and Darrius Heyward-Bey on the outside and Eli Rogers and DeMarcus Ayers, a late-season practice squad promotion, in the slot.

The Steelers added free-agent Justin Hunter and second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster to that group in the offseason, and both have been solid in practice at training camp. Marcus Tucker, signed to the practice squad in November, also has opened eyes at camp.

That's led to strong competition at a position that drew criticism from Ben Roethlisberger after the AFC championship game, when the Steelers quarterback said the moment might have been too big for some players.

“Competition is always strong,” Heyward-Bey said. “We're all friends in that room, but we definitely push each other so that's the great thing about it.

“Everybody's been in a big moment, but you always have to leave room for growth. In the offseason and training camp, it's a time to get better so when those opportunities do come — Super Bowl, hopefully — we make those big plays.”

There is a similar theme on the defensive line, where several players are capable of playing end or tackle. That became an issue last year, when Heyward suffered a season-ending pectoral injury and top backup Ricardo Mathews also was injured.

L.T. Walton, who started four games, can play inside or outside. Same with Tyson Alualu, a former first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, whom the Steelers signed as a free agent to replace Mathews. Javon Hargrave, who starts at defensive tackle, proved he could play end. And Johnny Maxey was promoted from the practice squad for the final two games of the regular season.

“It gives us depth that you can put anybody out there. It allows us to be free,” Heyward said. “If somebody gets injured, we don't feel like we're cramping around. ... When you have that depth, you don't really worry about it.”

Not that Tomlin is ready to relax about either position.

“I think time will continue to tell that story,” Tomlin said. “This is a very fragile thing, team-building, so we'll continue to watch it.”

