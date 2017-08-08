Steelers rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster trying to learn as much as possible

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

The youngest player on the Steelers roster, rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was only 12 years old when he watched one of the greatest catches in Super Bowl history unfold on television.

Smith-Schuster vividly recalls Santonio Holmes making his stretching, sideline-hugging catch in the back corner of the end zone to give the Steelers a 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII.

So when Holmes showed up at the Steelers' practice Sunday at Heinz Field to meet the rookie wide receiver, the gesture didn't go unnoticed.

“I knew his history,” said Smith-Schuster, who doesn't turn 21 until November. “I knew he was known for that catch. I watched that game. What he did was unbelievable for the organization.”

Holmes and Smith-Schuster spent several minutes after the Heinz Field practice talking technique, how to read coverages and what it means to play the position for the Steelers.

“He said he was super excited that I came out to watch him,” Holmes said. “I look forward to a lot of great things from him and these young guys. They all have a lot to learn coming in, big shoes to fill, expectations.

“The biggest thing is to grab the horn and ride along for the first year, but learn as much as you can along the way.”

Holmes isn't the only Super Bowl receiver of recent vintage to meet with Smith-Schuster, the Steelers' second-round draft choice from USC. When Hines Ward worked as a coaching intern last week at St. Vincent, he also spent time counseling Smith-Schuster on the nuances of playing the position.

Smith-Schuster was only 9 when Ward skipped into the end zone after hauling in Antwaan Randle El's flea-flicker to clinch a 21-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XL. Smith-Schuster, though, can relate to Ward because they have similar sizes and styles. Ward was known as the best blocking receiver of his generation, and Smith-Schuster plays a physical style at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds.

“It was an amazing experience, great,” Smith-Schuster said of his time spent with Ward. “It's always great to see those great guys come back and give back to the program and to us.

“I'm like a sponge. I'm soaking it all in when they're here.”

Smith-Schuster had a setback early in his first NFL training camp when he suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of several practices. But he has worked his way back into the rotation and recently has gotten work with the first-team offense.

“He has had some good moments, some negative moments, some good days, some days that are not so good,” said coach Mike Tomlin, who often is reluctant to praise rookies. “The big thing is I like his approach to the work. He comes ready to work every day, and he's attentive.

“He's got a high sense of urgency, so those are the good things.”

With veteran Justin Hunter sitting out Tuesday, Smith-Schuster lined up outside in some formations. He also continues to play in the slot, where he is competing with Eli Rogers for playing time.

Smith-Schuster showed some flair with a diving catch of a low Ben Roethlisberger pass while coming across the middle in 7-on-7 drills.

“I've been trying to get some work with Ben,” Smith-Schuster said. “I've been catching with all of them, but Big Ben is the one I'm really trying to get my time with.”

Roethlisberger is unlikely to play in the preseason opener Friday at the New York Giants, but Smith-Schuster could get plenty of chances with Joshua Dobbs and Bart Houston under center. Martavis Bryant awaits clearance to practice with the team. Sammie Coates remains on the physically unable to perform list. And injuries have kept Hunter and Demarcus Ayers off the field in recent days.

Smith-Schuster said it doesn't matter if Tomlin uses him in the slot or outside.

“I like them both,” he said. “For me, it's the opportunity to be on the field more than playing inside and outside, so that's good.”

Unlike a decade ago, Holmes will be the one watching Smith-Schuster and ready to dispense more advice if he is asked.

“I think these young guys need to hear from the veterans who have played here to understand what the tradition is like,” Holmes said, “and what it's like to carry on that legacy around here.”

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.