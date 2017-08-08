Steelers notebook: Rookie James Conner getting closer to full return

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James Conner was back in his full practice uniform Tuesday.

He was in pads, too — but briefly. And he took part in the practice — just barely.

Conner, the rookie running back from Pitt, practiced for the first time since July 30. But, as coach Mike Tomlin put it, was “in a limited capacity.”

Conner was not seen taking part in any team drills and had his pads off by the time the first 11-on-11 session began. He had fully missed the past five practices because of a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder.

Conner has yet to be a full participant in a fully-padded NFL practice. Wednesday's practice is the final one before the Steelers' preseason opener Friday at the New York Giants.

“(Conner) was a partial participant today,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “We will see if he's capable of doing more (Wednesday). We won't make any decisions regarding participation in the game until we have to.”

Villanueva evaluated

Tomlin confirmed left tackle Alejandro Villanueva was evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's Heinz Field practice. Villanueva went down during the hard-contact, practice-ending goal-line drill. He watched Tuesday's practice from the field while in street clothes.

“I don't know where he is in the (concussion protocol) process, but he was (entered into it),” Tomlin said.

Still out

Safety Mike Mitchell, center Maurkice Pouncey, linebacker Ryan Shazier and cornerback Artie Burns remained as starters who are not practicing because of injury.

Also remaining out because of injury are backup quarterback Landry Jones, receivers Demarcus Ayers and Justin Hunter, cornerbacks Senquez Golson and Cameron Sutton and rookie linebacker Keion Adams.

Tomlin was asked if there is reason for concern about any of his veterans who have missed time.

“I'm not ready to address that in any way,” he said. “We are just doing what we need to do to get as many guys on the field as we can so we can have productive days. We are not overanalyzing it, really. Guys who are available to work, they are working.”

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt and outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned after missing practice time.

Veteran James Harrison was back in his familiar sweat suit after Tomlin said he “took the wrapper” off him Sunday for the Heinz Field practice.

Receiver Martavis Bryant yet awaits reinstatement from the NFL.

In “depth”

The Steelers released an official depth chart for the first time in 2017, though they omitted players who have sat out multiple practices recently because of injury.

The release of a depth chart is required by the league but, of course, is non-binding and therefore is largely ceremonial. As they have in the past — and how most teams operate — rookies generally are listed lower than they perhaps should be.

Second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster, for example, is listed as a third-team wide receiver ahead of only Cobi Hamilton and Canaan Severin among healthy receivers.

Listings of minor note: outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo listed on the second team with veteran Arthur Moats on the third team, Marcus Tucker ahead of Hamilton as No. 3 at one of the receiver spots, and Jerald Hawkins as the No. 2 left tackle in lieu of either veteran Chris Hubbard (he is the second-team right tackle) or 53-man roster returnee Brian Mihalik.

Hawkins missed practice Wednesday for personal reasons, excused by Tomlin.

Last backs standing

With Le'Veon Bell yet to report to camp and Conner out, the Steelers are down to Fitzgerald Toussaint, Knile Davis, Terrell Watson, Trey Williams and Brandon Brown-Dukes at running back.

Toussaint is the lone player with prior Steelers experience among that group.

“I'm not too much thinking about (his role on the depth chart),” Toussaint said. “I'm just coming out here playing football every day, putting my talents on display and showing I have been working hard this offseason.”

Roster move

The Steelers swapped out interior offensive linemen, signing rookie Lucas Crowley and waived/injured Mike Matthews.

Crowley started 41 games at North Carolina. The son of Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, Matthews was on the field watching practice Tuesday even after the transaction was announced.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.