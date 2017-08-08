Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers notebook: Rookie James Conner getting closer to full return
Chris Adamski | Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger looks to throw in front of Landry Jones and quarterbacks coach Randy Fitchner during practice Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017 at St. Vincent College.

Updated 4 minutes ago

James Conner was back in his full practice uniform Tuesday.

He was in pads, too — but briefly. And he took part in the practice — just barely.

Conner, the rookie running back from Pitt, practiced for the first time since July 30. But, as coach Mike Tomlin put it, was “in a limited capacity.”

Conner was not seen taking part in any team drills and had his pads off by the time the first 11-on-11 session began. He had fully missed the past five practices because of a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder.

Conner has yet to be a full participant in a fully-padded NFL practice. Wednesday's practice is the final one before the Steelers' preseason opener Friday at the New York Giants.

“(Conner) was a partial participant today,” Tomlin said Tuesday. “We will see if he's capable of doing more (Wednesday). We won't make any decisions regarding participation in the game until we have to.”

Villanueva evaluated

Tomlin confirmed left tackle Alejandro Villanueva was evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's Heinz Field practice. Villanueva went down during the hard-contact, practice-ending goal-line drill. He watched Tuesday's practice from the field while in street clothes.

“I don't know where he is in the (concussion protocol) process, but he was (entered into it),” Tomlin said.

Still out

Safety Mike Mitchell, center Maurkice Pouncey, linebacker Ryan Shazier and cornerback Artie Burns remained as starters who are not practicing because of injury.

Also remaining out because of injury are backup quarterback Landry Jones, receivers Demarcus Ayers and Justin Hunter, cornerbacks Senquez Golson and Cameron Sutton and rookie linebacker Keion Adams.

Tomlin was asked if there is reason for concern about any of his veterans who have missed time.

“I'm not ready to address that in any way,” he said. “We are just doing what we need to do to get as many guys on the field as we can so we can have productive days. We are not overanalyzing it, really. Guys who are available to work, they are working.”

Defensive end Stephon Tuitt and outside linebacker Bud Dupree returned after missing practice time.

Veteran James Harrison was back in his familiar sweat suit after Tomlin said he “took the wrapper” off him Sunday for the Heinz Field practice.

Receiver Martavis Bryant yet awaits reinstatement from the NFL.

In “depth”

The Steelers released an official depth chart for the first time in 2017, though they omitted players who have sat out multiple practices recently because of injury.

The release of a depth chart is required by the league but, of course, is non-binding and therefore is largely ceremonial. As they have in the past — and how most teams operate — rookies generally are listed lower than they perhaps should be.

Second-round pick JuJu Smith-Schuster, for example, is listed as a third-team wide receiver ahead of only Cobi Hamilton and Canaan Severin among healthy receivers.

Listings of minor note: outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo listed on the second team with veteran Arthur Moats on the third team, Marcus Tucker ahead of Hamilton as No. 3 at one of the receiver spots, and Jerald Hawkins as the No. 2 left tackle in lieu of either veteran Chris Hubbard (he is the second-team right tackle) or 53-man roster returnee Brian Mihalik.

Hawkins missed practice Wednesday for personal reasons, excused by Tomlin.

Last backs standing

With Le'Veon Bell yet to report to camp and Conner out, the Steelers are down to Fitzgerald Toussaint, Knile Davis, Terrell Watson, Trey Williams and Brandon Brown-Dukes at running back.

Toussaint is the lone player with prior Steelers experience among that group.

“I'm not too much thinking about (his role on the depth chart),” Toussaint said. “I'm just coming out here playing football every day, putting my talents on display and showing I have been working hard this offseason.”

Roster move

The Steelers swapped out interior offensive linemen, signing rookie Lucas Crowley and waived/injured Mike Matthews.

Crowley started 41 games at North Carolina. The son of Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews, Matthews was on the field watching practice Tuesday even after the transaction was announced.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.