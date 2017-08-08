Inside the Ropes: Steelers' Sammie Coates gets some work in on the side

Another day of Steelers training camp practice, another day Martavis Bryant was limited to running routes and working out apart from his teammates on an adjacent field.

At least Tuesday, Bryant had some high-profile company.

Sammie Coates spent part of Tuesday's practice running routes and catching passes, alternating with Bryant while a team staffer played quarterback. It was the first time during this camp that Coates did such work on the field during practice.

Coates last month had surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee and remains on the physically unable to perform list. By the end of Tuesday's practice, Coates returned to the main field as a spectator with a wrap around his knee

• Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount was a guest at practice, his familiar cowboy hat making him stand out. At one point, Blount was chatting with the Steelers' young No. 1 cornerback, Artie Burns.

• Outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo took part in Seven Shots but not much else, leaving practice because of what coach Mike Tomlin said was a “little strain in his hip flexor.” Tomlin added, “I imagine it will be day-to-day” and did not rule out that Chickillo could practice Wednesday.

• Chickillo's absence left only Bud Dupree, Arthur Moats and rookie T.J. Watt among healthy outside linebackers participating in practice (Farrington Huguenin was a partial participant). That meant the three left standing carried a significant workload.

• With Burns out, Ross Cockrell continued to draw coverage assignments on Antonio Brown — and continued to be beaten often by the All-Pro receiver despite largely having what appears to good coverage. Brown benefited repeatedly from having a small step on Cockrell and receiving perfectly placed throws from Ben Roethlisberger. It happened in a WRs/DBs drill. It happened in 7-on-7s, 11-on-11s and even to cap a simulated 2-minute drill.

• Rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs is a favorite of teammates and coaches, and he's displayed a strong arm and showed off his intelligence during camp. But accuracy has been an ongoing issue. In “Seven Shots” Tuesday, for example, Dobbs missed the target on his first two throws (behind tight ends Xavier Grimble and Phazahn Odom, respectively). Later in practice during a simulated 2-minute drill, he overthrew Canaan Severin and Terrell Watson within moments of each other, and he underthrew a streaking Cobi Hamilton during an 11-on-11 session.

• Roethlisberger led a successful 2-minute drill — maybe too successful, as the first-team offense drove 70 yards for a touchdown but left too much time on the clock after unnecessarily burning its allotted timeout and unwisely “clocking” the ball once. Tomlin chatted with Roethlisberger after the sequence and said later that he pointed out the mental miscues to his quarterback. The second-team offense scored as time expired on a 25-yard touchdown from Dobbs to Severin.

• In addition to the 2-minute drill work, other situational football practiced included end-of-half and Hail Marys.

• Though he isn't ruffling any feathers and is a respected teammate, linebacker Vince Williams has earned a reputation for pushing the boundaries of hitting during practice drills, both in terms of timing after a play has run its course and also in terms of intensity. At one point during a backs-on-backers pass-play drill, Tomlin told Fitzgerald Toussaint after the two went against each other and Toussaint made a catch as he ran laterally toward the sidelines, “Watch yourself, 3-3 (Toussaint's number). (Williams) is gonna thud you after (stuff) like that.”

• Kicker Chris Boswell spent an early portion of practice on the second field attempting to placekick a ball hooked from a back corner of the end zone through the uprights. Special teams coach Danny Smith stood close by and seemed to enjoy Boswell partaking in the challenge, offering cash rewards and presenting other mostly unrealistic dares. For example: “If you hit that porta-potty (about 150 yards away) and knock it over ...”

• Offensive coordinator Todd Haley and the quarterbacks corps staged their annual competition of throwing the ball into a trash can about 25 yards away. Rookie free agent Bart Houston was the only one of the group to sink a ball twice.