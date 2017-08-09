Steel Mill A.M.: Steelers ramp up game-like scenarios

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With the preseason opener approaching, the Steelers have ramped up game scenarios during training camp practices.

In Tuesday's practice, the 10th since training camp began and the penultimate one before the Steelers face the New York Giants on Friday night, the Steelers worked on end-of-half drives, Hail Mary's and a session-ending two-minute drill.

This came two days after the Steelers concluded practice at Heinz Field with a goal-line drill. And, of course, the Steelers continue to start the team portion with the Seven Shots drill that simulates a 2-point conversion.

The two-minute drill Monday was interesting in that it gave coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger the chance to talk about clock management. Roethlisberger was given 1 minute, 53 seconds to drive the offense 70 yards. He finished the drive by hitting Antonio Brown for a touchdown, but perhaps left too much time on the clock.

“I liked it,” Tomlin said. “There were some things to discuss. More than anything, we try to put ourselves in some sceniors where we have some good, meaty discussions. You could see he and I gather together after a sequence to talk about (whether to) burn a timeout or kill the clock, those type of things.”

Fourth-round draft pick Joshua Dobbs had his turn to run the second-team offense in another two-minute scenario. Dobbs used up all of his allotted time and connected with wide receiver Canaan Severin on a nice throw to the right corner of the end zone.

The drill is weighed in the offense's favor because the quarterback can't be touched.

“We understand a big part of defensive evaluation in the two-minute is the rush,” Tomlin said. “There are certains ways we need to work. We need to work to keep the quarterback clean. By the same token, we don't cut our defenders in certain scenarios.

“Sometimes in drill work we lack in realism, but make up for it in safety and control.”

With about 20 percent of the roster unavailable because of injuries, that probably was a wise thing.

NOTES FROM CAMP

Quote of the day: “Boy, he appears to be a one-rep learner. He's a quick study. He's got a great deal of urgency. He's high conditioned, and that helps him in the development process. It allows him to play a large number of snaps, and that's helpful to him and helpful to us.” – Tomlin, talking about first-round draft pick T.J. Watt

Stock up: James Conner appears to be close to returning to team activity from a shoulder injury he suffered during the first padded practice July 30.

Stock down: Cameron Sutton, the other third-round draft pick, has remained on the sidelines since a lower-body injury July 29 and has given no indication he's on the cusp of practicing.

Wednesday practice: 2:55 p.m., Chuck Noll Field