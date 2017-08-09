Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs to start preseason opener
Chris Adamski | Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, 1:12 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs throws during practice Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at St. Vincent.

Updated 4 minutes ago

Rookie Joshua Dobbs will be the starter at quarterback for the first NFL game in which he dons a uniform.

At a Wednesday afternoon news conference at training camp in Latrobe, coach Mike Tomlin declared the fourth-round pick would work with the first-team offense for the Steelers in Friday's preseason opener at the New York Giants.

“Once man's misfortune is another man's opportunity,” Tomlin said, referring to an injury to No. 2 quarterback Landry Jones. “I know I'm excited about watching him play quarterback with that (starting offensive) group.”

Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and James Harrison will not play Friday – but no other veterans will be held out of the game for reasons of their heightened experience alone.

“Those that are healthy will play,” Tomlin said.

Among those who have not been healthy for recent practices are linebackers Ryan Shazier, Anthony Chickillo and Keion Adams, cornerbacks Artie Burns, Senquez Golson and Cameron Sutton, safety Mike Mitchell, offensive linemen Maurkice Pouncey and Alejandro Villanueva and slot receiver Demarcus Ayers.

Tomlin said Wednesday about 2 ½ before practice that Villanueva was in the NFL's concussion protocol. He also said Mitchell's mysterious injury – he left practice 10 days prior and has not returned – has not increased in severity.

While during the regular season players who sit out the final practice of the week typically don't play in that week's game, Tomlin said that won't necessarily be the case this week during the preseason.

Also Wednesday, Tomlin said he has been in contact with star running back Le'Veon Bell but did not have any indication of when Bell might sign his $12.1 million franchise-tag tender and report to camp.

Tomlin did not have any update to provide on the status of receiver Martavis Bryant, who's yet to be cleared for full reinstatement by the NFL following his yearlong drug-related suspension.

“I'm not in a position to urge (the league) to do anything,” Tomlin said. “I'm waiting just like you guys are. There's value in (being able to) practice, obviously. That's what we all waiting for.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

