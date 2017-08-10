As preseason kicks off, Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix gives hope to long shots

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

Friday night in the shadow of Manhattan, the stage gets big for the scores of undrafted free agents and first-year Steelers desperate to make an impression.

Invariably, someone under the radar will stand out and make a play. Or perhaps a player few fans have heard of will be thrust into a prominent role by the coaches.

Two years ago, that under-the-radar, nobody's-heard-of-him guy was Roosevelt Nix.

The converted defensive lineman from a Mid-American Conference school who had failed to make it out of the Atlanta Falcons' camp the year before suddenly was the Steelers' starting fullback during the preseason.

“As soon as he got here,” teammate Chris Hubbard said, “you noticed him.

“First, he was hitting during camp, and then he was making big plays on special teams? How could you not notice that?”

Nix earned the notice of coach Mike Tomlin and his staff during the 2015 training camp. Two years later “Rosie” is entrenched as a veteran who's a well-liked locker-room presence.

And on the field, he has become a special teams stalwart on virtually every special teams unit — covering kicks and punts as well as serving as a protector and blocker. Offensively, Nix has been taking on an evolving role not only as the top fullback but also an H-back/pseudo-tight end.

“I will do whatever my coaches ask me to do,” Nix said before a practice last week. “I pride myself of fulfilling a variety of roles.”

Among current Steelers, only Vince Williams has had more special teams tackles than Nix over Nix's two seasons with the team — despite Nix appearing in only 25 of 32 regular-season games.

Only Williams — now a starter on defense, meaning his days of heavy-duty special teams work might be over — and special teams captain Robert Golden have played more special-teams snaps than Nix since he joined the Steelers in 2015.

This all, of course, in addition to clearing the way for Le'Veon Bell and at times helping to protect Ben Roethlisberger — and even catching the occasional pass out of the backfield.

“He's as steady as the day is long,” running backs coach James Saxon said. “Anything you ask him to do, he understands it. He's a smart guy, a tough guy, physical. He's capable.”

Just two years ago, Nix was perhaps on his final chance to make it in the pros, a former four-time all-conference defensive lineman at Kent State who seemed like a long shot to make it after the Steelers converted him into an offensive player.

Now, his roster spot is secure, and his role could be expanding.

“As I have become an older and more established guy, I try to make sure everything I'm doing represents the older guys, the more established guys,” Nix said.

Playing fullback appears to have become second nature for Nix after a football lifetime on the other side of the ball. Has it?

“I'm still learning every day, 2½ years — and I've still got 20 years of learning left,” Nix said. “So, I embrace that. … At this point it's not about not knowing it, it's about how to adapt to it.”

Last year in Latrobe, Nix often lined up as a tight end and frequently went in motion out of the backfield. But a back injury during camp stunted Nix's momentum and kept him out of the Steelers' first five regular-season games. He gradually played more down the stretch.

This summer — in addition to his significant special teams workload — Nix again has been utilized more creatively on offense.

“One of things about him is it doesn't matter what you ask him to do, he's going to do it the best that he can as good as he can,” Saxon said. “Everything we've asked him to do, he's been able to do it and we're happy.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.