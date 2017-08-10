Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

As preseason kicks off, Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix gives hope to long shots
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 8:54 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix runs a pass pattern during practice Aug. 1, 2017, at St. Vincent.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix looks to block during practice , Aug.1, 2017 at St. Vincent College.

Updated 2 hours ago

Friday night in the shadow of Manhattan, the stage gets big for the scores of undrafted free agents and first-year Steelers desperate to make an impression.

Invariably, someone under the radar will stand out and make a play. Or perhaps a player few fans have heard of will be thrust into a prominent role by the coaches.

Two years ago, that under-the-radar, nobody's-heard-of-him guy was Roosevelt Nix.

The converted defensive lineman from a Mid-American Conference school who had failed to make it out of the Atlanta Falcons' camp the year before suddenly was the Steelers' starting fullback during the preseason.

“As soon as he got here,” teammate Chris Hubbard said, “you noticed him.

“First, he was hitting during camp, and then he was making big plays on special teams? How could you not notice that?”

Nix earned the notice of coach Mike Tomlin and his staff during the 2015 training camp. Two years later “Rosie” is entrenched as a veteran who's a well-liked locker-room presence.

And on the field, he has become a special teams stalwart on virtually every special teams unit — covering kicks and punts as well as serving as a protector and blocker. Offensively, Nix has been taking on an evolving role not only as the top fullback but also an H-back/pseudo-tight end.

“I will do whatever my coaches ask me to do,” Nix said before a practice last week. “I pride myself of fulfilling a variety of roles.”

Among current Steelers, only Vince Williams has had more special teams tackles than Nix over Nix's two seasons with the team — despite Nix appearing in only 25 of 32 regular-season games.

Only Williams — now a starter on defense, meaning his days of heavy-duty special teams work might be over — and special teams captain Robert Golden have played more special-teams snaps than Nix since he joined the Steelers in 2015.

This all, of course, in addition to clearing the way for Le'Veon Bell and at times helping to protect Ben Roethlisberger — and even catching the occasional pass out of the backfield.

“He's as steady as the day is long,” running backs coach James Saxon said. “Anything you ask him to do, he understands it. He's a smart guy, a tough guy, physical. He's capable.”

Just two years ago, Nix was perhaps on his final chance to make it in the pros, a former four-time all-conference defensive lineman at Kent State who seemed like a long shot to make it after the Steelers converted him into an offensive player.

Now, his roster spot is secure, and his role could be expanding.

“As I have become an older and more established guy, I try to make sure everything I'm doing represents the older guys, the more established guys,” Nix said.

Playing fullback appears to have become second nature for Nix after a football lifetime on the other side of the ball. Has it?

“I'm still learning every day, 2½ years — and I've still got 20 years of learning left,” Nix said. “So, I embrace that. … At this point it's not about not knowing it, it's about how to adapt to it.”

Last year in Latrobe, Nix often lined up as a tight end and frequently went in motion out of the backfield. But a back injury during camp stunted Nix's momentum and kept him out of the Steelers' first five regular-season games. He gradually played more down the stretch.

This summer — in addition to his significant special teams workload — Nix again has been utilized more creatively on offense.

“One of things about him is it doesn't matter what you ask him to do, he's going to do it the best that he can as good as he can,” Saxon said. “Everything we've asked him to do, he's been able to do it and we're happy.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.