Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Gorman: Steelers WR Canaan Severin finally gets to play
Kevin Gorman | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 7:51 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Canaan Severin looks the ball in during practice , Aug.1, 2017 at St. Vincent College.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Canaan Severin had spent a season with the Steelers on injured reserve, so the first-year wide receiver wanted to make a strong impression.

Severin sprinted out fast in the first leg of the conditioning test last month. Suddenly, he was having trouble breathing and had to be carted off Chuck Noll Field.

The Steelers announced Severin had failed the conditioning test and was being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to start training camp.

“One moment, I'm leading and 10 yards out in front of everyone. The next rep, I'm 10 yards behind everyone,” Severin said. “Coach T (Mike Tomlin) was like, ‘That wasn't natural. We want to put you on PUP as a precaution because this is your body. We're talking life right here.' It was almost like a shocking experience.”

Severin is a carrier of the sickle-cell trait and suffered from oxygen deprivation. It affected him at Virginia, but only in games at high altitude.

Severin knew he couldn't afford to miss much time, especially when he was way down the Steelers depth chart and with Martavis Bryant (suspension) and Sammie Coates (knee) getting ready to return.

“In my mind, we've got one of the best receiving corps in the league,” Severin said. “When that happened, it felt like, Dang, now I'm behind the 8-ball. But with the strength of Coach T and Kevin Colbert, they were like, ‘Just keep doing your thing, stay healthy, be available.' This is football. There's a 100 percent guarantee that people will get hurt, so your opportunities will come.”

Severin has starred in practices this week and hopes to make a more lasting impression when the Steelers open their preseason against the New York Giants at 7 p.m. Friday at MetLife Stadium.

You might think this is a meaningless game, given that Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown won't even dress. For players on the fringe like Severin, however, it means the world.

“It's a great opportunity to be back, after spending the season on IR last year,” Severin said. “I'm up for this game, to give my all and showcase my talents a little bit. I'm pumped up.”

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound receiver signed with the Steelers last year as an undrafted free agent, only to dislocate his left shoulder in the first week of camp. Severin suffered a torn labrum, which forced him to sit out the season.

Severin took Tomlin's advice: Don't be oblivious. With the help of receivers coaches Richard Mann and Danny Rooney, Severin paid attention in meetings and learned the playbook, getting the mental repetitions that he couldn't take on the field.

“I didn't feel like a rookie at all when I came to camp because I was around the whole time,” Severin said. “I've shown that I know what I'm going to do. I'm not going to have too many MEs — too many mental errors — or too many busts on plays.

“I feel like I'm an accountable receiver. I know where I'm going to be. I can make tough catches, and I'm invested in the run game.”

When Severin failed his conditioning run, he was worried the Steelers would sever ties.

“That could have been — boom! — easy for them to do,” Severin said, snapping his fingers. “I think it shows it's very key to how you operate. People are always watching, based on how you move, not only on the field but off the field, as well.”

Veteran receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey urged Severin to keep his head up, reminding that the team believes in him or they wouldn't have brought him back from the shoulder injury.

“I value his intelligence. He's a smart kid,” Heyward-Bey said. “He's out there working hard every day. He takes coaching really well. That's what you want out of a young player like that.”

Those are traits Tomlin also saw in Severin, along with his willingness and ability to play a role on special-teams units such as the punt, punt return and kickoff return teams.

“He's a diligent and detailed worker,” Tomlin said. “He's a big-bodied guy and plays that way. ... Those are some of the reasons we're interested in getting an extended look at him.”

An extended look for which Severin is thankful, an opportunity for which he waited a year to finally get.

“All I can do,” Severin said, “is show what I can do.”

Maybe Severin can take the Steelers' breath away when the long shot finally gets his long-awaited shot.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.