Steelers

Five Steelers to watch in Friday's preseason opener
Chris Adamski | Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, 6:33 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt goes through drills Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Latrobe High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers helmets on the ground before practice during practice Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017 at St. Vincent College.

Five players to watch Friday:

1. OLB T.J. Watt

It could be argued that each year's first-round pick is always the headliner for the preseason opener. Watt's practice performances suggest that assuredly will be the case in 2017. He's been running consistently as the first-team right outside linebacker – and he's been making plays all camp.

2. WR Marcus Tucker

He's roughly the same size as Antonio Brown, he also attended a directional Michigan college (Northern Michigan) and he has a similar style of play. He'll never be as accomplished as Brown, of course – but in a preseason setting, he's a candidate to stand out and make a big play or two.

3. RB Terrell Watson

Watson is a long shot to make the team – but he has potential to become a fan preseason favorite because of his bruising running style at 6 feet 1, 240 pounds. He was the star of the goal-line drill during the open practice at Heinz Field on Sunday – and best of all, he was given a great nickname by Mike Tomlin: “Nightmare.”

4. CB Mike Hilton

Every camp has its sleepers, and Hilton is a player the Steelers brought in late last year who has shined in the opportunities he's had during this camp. Hilton is undersized (5-9, 184) but confident and well-liked. He will get a look to see if he can be a nickel slot defensive back.

5. QB Josh Dobbs

If you're watching the game, you're probably going to have your eye on the Steelers' starting quarterback. He's also a rookie who was a high-profile college player who's in pro game action for the first time. Yeah, fair to say Dobbs is one to watch.

