Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Martavis Bryant makes long-awaited return to Steelers practice
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant stiff-arms Steven Johnson during his return to practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant looks for a ball thrown by Ben Roethlieberger during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant returned to practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant catches a pass during his return to practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Former Steelers receiver Hines Ward takes a moment to chat with receiver Martavis Bryant during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant returned to practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent.

Updated 35 minutes ago

It had been almost 103 weeks to the day since the chiseled specimen of a 6-foot-4, 211-pound man with 4.4 speed donned his No. 10 jersey and took part in drills with teammates at Chuck Noll Field.

For the first time since 2015, Martavis Bryant was back at a Steelers training camp practice Sunday at St. Vincent. Conditionally cleared by the NFL four days earlier, Bryant had every bit the look of the emerging star receiver he was before his 2016 season was lost to a yearlong suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Sunday, Bryant gracefully completed footwork drills. He leaped for passes during defensive back/wide receiver 1-on-1s. At one point, he came back to make a contested reception along the sideline then deftly cut and sprinted upfield for a long “touchdown.”

“He looked,” coach Mike Tomlin said, “like Martavis.”

Well aware of the significance of Bryant's presence, the several thousand fans who witnessed practice offered warm applause for each of the catches he made.

“It felt great,” Bryant said after practice. “It's been a long time.”

In addition to that approximately 60-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown on a throw from rookie Josh Dobbs on which he outworked rookie Brian Allen to the ball, Bryant caught a pass from Ben Roethlisberger. When he was overthrown by Roethlisberger on a pass to the end zone, Bryant leaped over an advertising banner sitting a few yards from the back line.

“I'm in great shape outside of football. It's different when you've got people pulling on you and hitting with the pads on,” said Bryant, who, over the past week, ran routes and caught passes on an adjacent field apart from his teammates.

“I'll say I'm working on getting ready. I still got a lot of work to do. I'm gonna put in the work, and when the time comes, I'll be ready to go.”

Although he did not play in Friday's preseason opener two days after the league ruled him eligible, Bryant took part in a walkthrough with teammates Thursday. Bryant also took part in pregame warm-ups Friday evening in East Rutherford, N.J., before the Steelers played the New York Giants. He participated in organized team activities and minicamp practice sessions in May and June, too.

But Sunday was Bryant's first full-fledged, padded practice with teammates since late in the 2015 season. His most recent game was a January 2016 divisional playoff loss at Denver in which he had nine catches for 154 yards.

“He's fresh. He's been waiting and anxious to get back on the field,” Dobbs said. “You can definitely tell he's itching to get out there and itching to compete.”

Bryant cited recapturing timing with Roethlisberger as a priority for his reps over the remainder of camp, in addition to getting back into football shape.

“He's a talented athlete. He's in good condition, but that's just an element of it,” Tomlin said. “Knocking the rust off, getting acclimated or re-acclimated to football and the details associated with what requires to win at this level will be a process, so it will be fun to watch him work through it.”

Bryant insisted he had “no idea” why the NFL did not clear him to practice during camp, saying he was told “a day or two before” the Steelers reported to Latrobe.

His reinstatement remains conditional, meaning it is not assured the league will allow Bryant to play in regular-season games. Asked what he'll need to do to ensure he can, Bryant said, “Not mess up, which is obvious.”

“Stay in my business,” he added a few moments later, “do what I'm supposed to do, and just maintain my sobriety, and I'll be fine.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.comor via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.