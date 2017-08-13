Martavis Bryant makes long-awaited return to Steelers practice

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

It had been almost 103 weeks to the day since the chiseled specimen of a 6-foot-4, 211-pound man with 4.4 speed donned his No. 10 jersey and took part in drills with teammates at Chuck Noll Field.

For the first time since 2015, Martavis Bryant was back at a Steelers training camp practice Sunday at St. Vincent. Conditionally cleared by the NFL four days earlier, Bryant had every bit the look of the emerging star receiver he was before his 2016 season was lost to a yearlong suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

Sunday, Bryant gracefully completed footwork drills. He leaped for passes during defensive back/wide receiver 1-on-1s. At one point, he came back to make a contested reception along the sideline then deftly cut and sprinted upfield for a long “touchdown.”

“He looked,” coach Mike Tomlin said, “like Martavis.”

Well aware of the significance of Bryant's presence, the several thousand fans who witnessed practice offered warm applause for each of the catches he made.

“It felt great,” Bryant said after practice. “It's been a long time.”

In addition to that approximately 60-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown on a throw from rookie Josh Dobbs on which he outworked rookie Brian Allen to the ball, Bryant caught a pass from Ben Roethlisberger. When he was overthrown by Roethlisberger on a pass to the end zone, Bryant leaped over an advertising banner sitting a few yards from the back line.

“I'm in great shape outside of football. It's different when you've got people pulling on you and hitting with the pads on,” said Bryant, who, over the past week, ran routes and caught passes on an adjacent field apart from his teammates.

“I'll say I'm working on getting ready. I still got a lot of work to do. I'm gonna put in the work, and when the time comes, I'll be ready to go.”

Although he did not play in Friday's preseason opener two days after the league ruled him eligible, Bryant took part in a walkthrough with teammates Thursday. Bryant also took part in pregame warm-ups Friday evening in East Rutherford, N.J., before the Steelers played the New York Giants. He participated in organized team activities and minicamp practice sessions in May and June, too.

But Sunday was Bryant's first full-fledged, padded practice with teammates since late in the 2015 season. His most recent game was a January 2016 divisional playoff loss at Denver in which he had nine catches for 154 yards.

“He's fresh. He's been waiting and anxious to get back on the field,” Dobbs said. “You can definitely tell he's itching to get out there and itching to compete.”

Bryant cited recapturing timing with Roethlisberger as a priority for his reps over the remainder of camp, in addition to getting back into football shape.

“He's a talented athlete. He's in good condition, but that's just an element of it,” Tomlin said. “Knocking the rust off, getting acclimated or re-acclimated to football and the details associated with what requires to win at this level will be a process, so it will be fun to watch him work through it.”

Bryant insisted he had “no idea” why the NFL did not clear him to practice during camp, saying he was told “a day or two before” the Steelers reported to Latrobe.

His reinstatement remains conditional, meaning it is not assured the league will allow Bryant to play in regular-season games. Asked what he'll need to do to ensure he can, Bryant said, “Not mess up, which is obvious.”

“Stay in my business,” he added a few moments later, “do what I'm supposed to do, and just maintain my sobriety, and I'll be fine.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.comor via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.