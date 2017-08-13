Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steelers notebook: James Conner takes part in team drills
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 8:21 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers running back James Conner practices Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent.

Updated 1 hour ago

Martavis Bryant wasn't the only prominent Steelers player to participate in team drills Sunday for the first time in a long time.

When rookie running back James Conner caught a swing pass from Joshua Dobbs during a seven-on-seven drill late in practice, the crowd at Chuck Noll Field cheered.

It had been a while since such a sight had been seen.

Conner has been out for two weeks after suffering a left-shoulder injury, and although he gradually has been working his way back, Conner took the next step by running reps in nontackling full team drills.

“I was involved a little bit more,” the Pitt product said. “Just to get more involved, it was nice to be out there with the guys. Any time I'm playing football, it's fun.”

Conner is on track to make his Steelers debut in their second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons next Sunday at Heinz Field.

“I should be,” Conner said. “No certain word yet, but I definitely should be.”

Lots to look at

The Steelers spent the past two days review game film from Friday's 20-12 preseason victory over the New York Giants, and coach Mike Tomlin pointed out its value.

“I don't want to underscore that (film study),” Tomlin said. “Our ability to evaluate our play and look at it critically and make the necessary adjustments to what we see is big part of team development.”

Because of his status as a rookie, the position he plays (quarterback) and the fact he guided the offense for almost three full quarters, there likely was no player who had more film to review than Dobbs.

The fourth-round pick rebounded after an rough start to finish 8 for 15 for 100 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in addition to a 16-yard scramble among his 36 snaps.

“There's always a long list of things,” Dobbs said of what he wants to improve. “I have three pages of notes in my notebook.”

Pouncey not present

After not being available during practice for the past week because of a lower-body injury, center Maurkice Pouncey was not present at all for practice.

Tomlin said it was an excused absence and said Pouncey was OK.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

