Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Inside the Ropes: Jordan Dangerfield singled out by Mike Tomlin
Chris Adamski | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers receiver Antonio Brown puts a move on Artie Burns during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Steelers' Brandon Dixon intercepts a pass intended for Marcus Tucker during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Brian Allen intercepts a ball intended for Cobi Hamilton during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva blocks against T.J. Watt during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers tight end Jesse James secures the ball coming down with two feet in the back of the end zone after a tip by safety Sean Davis during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers safety Sean Davis defends on a pass for tight end Jesse James during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers cornerback Artie Burns covers Antonio Brown during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs throws a pass to receiver Marcus Tucker during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent College.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers linebacker Vince Williams defends on a pass intended for tight end David Johnson during practice Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, at St. Vincent College.

Updated 21 minutes ago

Mike Tomlin is a big believer that on-field communication, particularly on defense, is a big part of a team's success or failure. During a situational drill Sunday, Tomlin harped on this to one of his top four safeties.

Tomlin repeatedly praised (“Way to talk, ‘Danger!' ”) and harped on (“I wanna hear that talk, ‘Danger,' come on now!”) second-year safety Jordan Dangerfield during an end-of-half, two-minute 11-on-11 drill about midway through practice.

“He is a backup who has been here for awhile, so it is important that he understands how important communication is, particularly at that position,” Tomlin said after practice. “(Safeties) are defensive signal callers, if you will. They are hub communication guys, and particularly when you are working with younger guys (among second- and third-teamers), you can help people get lined up and provide quality detail, which is just something that comes with the position. I am challenging him and others in that way.”

Dangerfield has been getting plenty of first-team reps this camp with Mike Mitchell and Sean Davis missing significant time because of injury.

• A lighter moment in the same drill: rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs scrambled on a third-and-long play, and veteran cornerback William Gay shoved him, one-handed, out of bounds near the first-down marker. Gay screamed, “Fourth down! Fourth down!” But Tomlin emphatically declared Dobbs gained the line for a first down. A faux argument between the two ensued.

• Among those other than Martavis Bryant who returned to practice Sunday after absences of varying lengths were cornerback Artie Burns, receivers Justin Hunter and JuJu Smith-Schuster, cornerback Cameron Sutton, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and linebacker Bud Dupree. Many in that group, though, were limited.

• Remaining out included linebackers Ryan Shazier and Keion Adams, starting safeties Mitchell and Davis and receiver Demarcus Ayers. Each did non-football drills away from their teammates on an adjacent field. Late in practice, all but Shazier were doing footwork agility work. Starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert also did not practice, and linebacker Farrington Huguenin didn't last long during practice until being relegated to watching it from the sidelines with a heavily-wrapped left shoulder.

Ben Roethlisberger had what was arguably his worst practice of camp, misfiring on several throws. Many of them were too high for intended receivers, including some on simple dump-offs in the flat. Others were intercepted in team drills and one-on-one defensive back/receiver work.

• After practice ended, Roethlisberger gathered all of the receivers in a circle around him to speak, perhaps in recognition that with Bryant (as well as Smith-Schuster and Hunter) back, the full complement of pass-catchers was finally together.

• Burns' return after an absence of more than a week allowed his highly anticipated practice rivalry with Brown to resume. Burns had an interception during a one-on-one drill early, but soon thereafter, Brown beat Burns to the sideline for a catch and weaved in and out in the open field to run for a long touchdown. On the final pass to Brown, Burns dived to break it up in the flat.

• Sutton, the Steelers' first third-round pick, was held out of team drills. But in addition to some light defensive work, he was involved as a punt returner. Eli Rogers, Trey Williams and Marcus Tucker also returned punts, and even Bryant had a chance.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.