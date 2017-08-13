Inside the Ropes: Jordan Dangerfield singled out by Mike Tomlin

Mike Tomlin is a big believer that on-field communication, particularly on defense, is a big part of a team's success or failure. During a situational drill Sunday, Tomlin harped on this to one of his top four safeties.

Tomlin repeatedly praised (“Way to talk, ‘Danger!' ”) and harped on (“I wanna hear that talk, ‘Danger,' come on now!”) second-year safety Jordan Dangerfield during an end-of-half, two-minute 11-on-11 drill about midway through practice.

“He is a backup who has been here for awhile, so it is important that he understands how important communication is, particularly at that position,” Tomlin said after practice. “(Safeties) are defensive signal callers, if you will. They are hub communication guys, and particularly when you are working with younger guys (among second- and third-teamers), you can help people get lined up and provide quality detail, which is just something that comes with the position. I am challenging him and others in that way.”

Dangerfield has been getting plenty of first-team reps this camp with Mike Mitchell and Sean Davis missing significant time because of injury.

• A lighter moment in the same drill: rookie quarterback Joshua Dobbs scrambled on a third-and-long play, and veteran cornerback William Gay shoved him, one-handed, out of bounds near the first-down marker. Gay screamed, “Fourth down! Fourth down!” But Tomlin emphatically declared Dobbs gained the line for a first down. A faux argument between the two ensued.

• Among those other than Martavis Bryant who returned to practice Sunday after absences of varying lengths were cornerback Artie Burns, receivers Justin Hunter and JuJu Smith-Schuster, cornerback Cameron Sutton, left tackle Alejandro Villanueva and linebacker Bud Dupree. Many in that group, though, were limited.

• Remaining out included linebackers Ryan Shazier and Keion Adams, starting safeties Mitchell and Davis and receiver Demarcus Ayers. Each did non-football drills away from their teammates on an adjacent field. Late in practice, all but Shazier were doing footwork agility work. Starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert also did not practice, and linebacker Farrington Huguenin didn't last long during practice until being relegated to watching it from the sidelines with a heavily-wrapped left shoulder.

• Ben Roethlisberger had what was arguably his worst practice of camp, misfiring on several throws. Many of them were too high for intended receivers, including some on simple dump-offs in the flat. Others were intercepted in team drills and one-on-one defensive back/receiver work.

• After practice ended, Roethlisberger gathered all of the receivers in a circle around him to speak, perhaps in recognition that with Bryant (as well as Smith-Schuster and Hunter) back, the full complement of pass-catchers was finally together.

• Burns' return after an absence of more than a week allowed his highly anticipated practice rivalry with Brown to resume. Burns had an interception during a one-on-one drill early, but soon thereafter, Brown beat Burns to the sideline for a catch and weaved in and out in the open field to run for a long touchdown. On the final pass to Brown, Burns dived to break it up in the flat.

• Sutton, the Steelers' first third-round pick, was held out of team drills. But in addition to some light defensive work, he was involved as a punt returner. Eli Rogers, Trey Williams and Marcus Tucker also returned punts, and even Bryant had a chance.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.