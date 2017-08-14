Steel Mill A.M.: Who can carve out niche among Steelers receivers?

It's been one of the major go-to, face-value Steelers topics since late in the offseason and throughout the early part of this preseason.

If you aren't getting sick of hearing about it, the primary protagonists involved in it probably are.

It's the quality depth of the Steelers' wide receivers' corps. And while it's the proverbial “good problem to have,” it won't mean much until the group makes it to the regular season entirely healthy, eligible and performing to their potential.

In the meantime, a player such as Cobi Hamilton seems to be something of an afterthought. After all, with Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant, Eli Rogers and JuJu Smith-Schuster all but guaranteed spots on the season-opening 53-man roster (again, assuming all are healthy and, in Bryant's case, doesn't have his conditional reinstatement revoked), that doesn't leave much room for anyone else.

With all apologies to Marcus Tucker and Canaan Severin — each of whom is on the camp roster for a legitimate reason and has shown some promise in practice and in limited preseason game action — their ceilings for the beginning of the 2017 season would appear to be as members of the practice squad (again, barring injury or other unforeseen circumstance).

So, that leaves Darrius Heyward-Bey, Justin Hunter, Demarcus Ayers, Sammie Coates and Hamilton to be left for what would seem to be two spots.

Each has been asked about this phenomenon ad nauseam. Hamilton again Sunday.

“There's a lot of talent, and our position coach (Richard Mann) said maybe it's one of the most talented rooms we've had in a long while,” Hamilton said. “It's fun to come to work and fun to see how it plays out.”

Then again, for those who get cut, that won't be too “fun,” right?

“You just have to take it one day at a time, keep it at one play at a time and try to make the most of your opportunities when they come, when they come to you,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton did that Friday in the Steelers' preseason opener at the New York Giants, making the Steelers' two biggest plays of the game (catches of 44 and 28 yards in the second quarter, the latter for a touchdown).

Perhaps just as notably in terms of his chances of making the team, he also made the Steelers' first special teams tackle of the game.

Two days later, Hamilton followed up the strong showing with a strong day in the Steelers' first time back at practice. The 6-foot-2, 201-pound Arkansas alum used his size to make some so-called “combat catches” in front of defenders.

Counting the postseason, Hamilton had 21 catches for 285 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games (nine starts) last season. By the end of it (albeit mostly due to circumstance), he was one of the Steelers' top three receivers.

Hamilton is in his fifth year of pro football but hadn't appeared in a regular-season game until last season. Even in a crowded position group, don't count him out just yet when it comes to sticking with the Steelers.

Notes from camp

Quote of the day: “Everybody will get an opportunity to show what they are capable of and show what they are capable of against the first groups, if you will, if they just remain diligent and hardworking.” — Coach Mike Tomlin, rationalizing the positive in all the Steelers' injuries by pointing out that they create opportunities for other players.

Stock up: CB Brian Allen. The fifth-round pick played 70 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps in their presesason opener Friday, second-most on the team. He also has been noticeable in practices, making plays on the ball.

Stock down: QB Bart Houston. In his first practice since going 2 for 7 in his NFL game debut Friday, Houston had several off-target throws at Sunday's practice and went 0 for 4 in a simulated 2-minute drill that, obviously, stalled before it ever even really got started.

Schedule: 2:55 p.m. practice, Chuck Noll Field