Steelers

Inside the Ropes: Chickillo gets stuck covering AB
Chris Adamski | Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, 8:36 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Antonio Brown celebrates with Steelers teammate James Conner after a touchdown during practice Monday, Aug. 14, 2017, at St. Vincent.

One only hopes Keith Butler doesn't make a similar call during a regular-season game.

For a snap in an 11-on-11 drill about midway through Monday's practice, Anthony Chickillo — and outside linebacker and former defensive lineman — was responsible for the receiver closest to the tackle.

Often, that would be a tight end. But on this particular snap, Chickillo was across from All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Clearly shaken by the mismatch, Chickillo panicked and turned back toward the secondary, telling, “Yo!” while pointing to Brown.

“Don't worry. I got you!”safety Sean Davis replied, not moving in from his deep spot.

Sure enough, Brown ran his route, got open and made a reception about 20 yards downfield.

Chickillo wore a sheepish grin after the play was whistled dead. “A.B.,” he yelled toward Brown. “Hey … I had you. For a second.”

• Other than that mismatch, Chickillo had a strong practice. He played extensively because the Steelers gave rookie left outside linebacker T.J. Watt most of the day off after he logged a heavy snap workload in recent days.

William Gay provided more comic relief when he intercepted a Joshua Dobbs pass during a wide receiver/defensive back 1-on-1 drill. Gay “returned” it the 25 yards or so it took to run past the assembled players and coaches who were watching, then circled back around (with no one chasing, of course) and ran about 40 yards into the end zone while high-stepping. The crowd cheered wildly. Gay later also returned an interception of Dobbs about 65 yards during a simulated 2-minute drill.

• Less than an hour after his signing was announced, new outside linebacker Austin Gearing was getting plenty of reps, including some with the first team. Gearing, a former quarterback at Miami (Ohio), took part in rookie camp in May, so he was familiar with the system.

• Fan favorite James Conner wowed the crowd with some long runs and surehanded catches, his first full practice in more than two weeks. His highlight came on a one-handed grab during a 2-minute drill late, after which he juked Jordan Dangerfield and sprinted about 25 yards down the sideline into the end zone. Coach Mike Tomlin was impressed with the hands and the footwork (“He made you look like a (Division) I-AA safety, Danger!”) but not so much with the decision to cut inside and run rather than get out of bounds to preserve the clock (“You better have scored or get out of bounds!”).

• After the first-team offense scored on three of its four snaps (Eli Rogers, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Brown receptions from Ben Roethlisberger, Smith-Schuster's an acrobatic one), the second-team defense stuffed a Dobbs-led offense three consecutive snaps to win Seven Shots. Jacob Hagen broke up the final two passes.

Maurkice Pouncey returned to practice, wearing a jersey, but did not take part in drills for very long. B.J. Finney reclaimed the No. 1 center spot he has had much of camp while Pouncey has been out.

• Injured defensive players Bud Dupree, Keion Adams, Senquez Golson and Mike Mitchell worked out as a group on the second field for the second consecutive day. Reserve inside linebacker Steven Johnson missed a practice for the first time this camp, elevating former Pitt star Matt Galambos to second-team reps.

• With only three camp practices remaining, there has yet to be an intrasquad skirmish. That continued Monday — but not without some tense moments. Once, Martavis Bryant stiff-armed Artie Burns during a 1-on-1 passing drill. Players were not in full pads, and there was no tackling, so Burns stuck his arms out with palms raised incredulously. Later, L.J. Fort knocked Smith-Schuster down with his shoulder in a sequence that resembled a hockey check. Smith-Schuster, who suffered a concussion three days before in a preseason game, got up limping. He appeared to be fine, and Fort approached him with body language suggesting he apologized.

