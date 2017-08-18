Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers

Steel Mill A.M.: Chris Hubbard's versatility 'a beautiful thing' on Steelers' offensive line

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 11:00 a.m.
Steelers offensive lineman Chris Hubbard blocks during practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers offensive lineman Chris Hubbard blocks during practice Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016 at St. Vincent College in Latrobe.

Updated 1 hour ago

Mike Tomlin's typical immediate reaction to most questions he faces after a training camp practice range somewhere on a scale between responding to a telemarketer's survey and being cross-examined at a criminal deposition.

So when the second inquiry he was given after Thursday's practice (he'd given the first a one-word answer) was one he liked, the Steelers coach's grin had begun to form before the question even had been finished.

Paraphrasing, Tomlin was asked what he thinks of Chris Hubbard and the four-year veteran's versatility along the offensive line.

“It is a beautiful thing isn't it?” Tomlin said, barely containing a joy that only a lifer of a football coach could have over such a relatively menial thing.

“The more you can do.”

Tomlin was speaking after a practice in which the final hour of the session was played without the top four interior offensive linemen on the Steelers' depth chart: starting center Maurkice Pouncey remains out with a lower-body injury, starting guards David DeCastro and Ramon Foster were given veteran maintenance days by Tomlin and top interior backup B.J. Finney left practice early because of dehydration on a hot day.

That left the Steelers bereft of experienced bodies to play center or guard. So they turned to Hubbard — who over the first two weeks of camp had been practicing exclusively at tackle.

“Whatever they need me to play,” Hubbard said, “I'm there to do it. I will just go ahead and play.”

At first, Hubbard slotted in at guard, a position he'd worked at throughout most of his first 21⁄2 seasons with the Steelers since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of UAB in 2013.

But after Finney left Chuck Noll Field on a motorized cart, Hubbard quickly went to the sidelines to work on snaps with backup quarterback Landry Jones. He was moving to center to finish the practice.

“There is a guy who has played tackle — swing tackle — and came in today playing a little guard and then had to adapt and play some center,” Tomlin said. “And we know he is tight end capable.

“He adds value to his cause and ours when he has that type of position flexibility.”

A tackle in college, Hubbard last year began to get reps there after Kelvin Beachum left via free agency and particularly after then-rookie Jerald Hawkins got injured early in the 2016 camp. After appearing in just eight games over his first three NFL seasons (2013 and '14 were primarily on the practice squad), Hubbard suddenly was the top backup at tackle and ended up starting three games at right tackle in 2016.

He also, as Tomlin alluded to, was frequently employed as an extra tight end in run-heavy sets. In all, Hubbard appeared in all but one of the Steelers' games last season, making four starts (one at tight end) and playing 325 offensive snaps.

With Hawkins having an inconsistent camp, Hubbard's 2017 role as the top backup at both tackles appears secure. And if Thursday's practice is any indication (and it probably was), Hubbard is also the No. 2 backup behind Finney at the three interior spots.

Plus, of course, those snaps as a jumbo tight end.

“I just like to play,” Hubbard said. “I'm willing to go in and do anything that's asked.”

Notes From Camp

Quote of the Day: “You're not going to get me to toot my own horn right now.” — Rookie outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who's repeatedly downplayed his two-sack NFL preseason debut, after being pressed about what he liked about his play during the performance.

Stock Up: OL Matt Feiler. With Hawkins' failing to seize a job that was probably his as the default selection, that opens up to someone else the spot for the eighth offensive lineman on the 53-man roster. At the moment, it appears Feiler is the next man up on the depth chart.

Stock Down: CB Brandon Dixon. Earlier in camp, Dixon was getting first-team reps at times and was entrenched on the second team. Recently, though, Greg Ducre and JaCorey Shepherd seem to have been taking on more prominent practice roles.

Schedule: 2:55 p.m., Chuck Noll Field. Camp breaks Saturday. Steelers vs. Falcons, Heinz Field, 4 p.m. Sunday.

