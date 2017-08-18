Dobbs to start, Conner scheduled to play for Steelers Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rookie Joshua Dobbs will get another opportunity to be an NFL starting quarterback in the preseason.

Another opportunity might yet be in front of him, too.

Dobbs will start the Steelers' second preseason game, Sunday at Heinz Field against the Atlanta Falcons. Speaking at a news conference on the final day of training camp at St. Vincent College, coach Mike Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger was being held out of the game and that backup Landry Jones is still recovering from an abdominal injury.

Tomlin also did not rule out that Dobbs, a fourth-round pick from Tennessee, could show enough this preseason to pass Jones on the depth chart not via injury but by merit.

“The door has never been closed on anyone having an opportunity to move up the depth chart,” Tomlin said. “We're in business of winning; if (Dobbs) proves he's capable, I'm open to it. Not only him but all men.”

In addition to Roethlisberger, Tomlin listed only Antonio Brown as a player who will be held out Sunday for reasons not related to injury – although James Harrison also is not expected to play after participating fully in just one of the 15 camp practices to date.

Although it is obvious some with obvious not-insignificant injuries will not play, Tomlin did not explicitly rule out any players because of injury.

“We will deem no one out; we will leave the light on for these guys,” he said.

Arguably the most-anticipated player to make an appearance Sunday would be running back James Conner, whom Tomlin said is “scheduled to play.” A rookie third-round pick from Pitt who's had the best-selling jersey in the NFL this summer, Conner did not play in last week's preseason opener at Atlanta because of a shoulder injury but gradually returned to full practice this week.