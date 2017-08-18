Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steve Bannon leaves adviser role in Trump administration
Steelers

Dobbs to start, Conner scheduled to play for Steelers Sunday

Chris Adamski
Chris Adamski | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 1:30 p.m.
Steelers quarter Josh Dobbs during practice Saturday, July 30, 2017 at Latrobe High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers quarter Josh Dobbs during practice Saturday, July 30, 2017 at Latrobe High School.

Updated 17 minutes ago

Rookie Joshua Dobbs will get another opportunity to be an NFL starting quarterback in the preseason.

Another opportunity might yet be in front of him, too.

Dobbs will start the Steelers' second preseason game, Sunday at Heinz Field against the Atlanta Falcons. Speaking at a news conference on the final day of training camp at St. Vincent College, coach Mike Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger was being held out of the game and that backup Landry Jones is still recovering from an abdominal injury.

Tomlin also did not rule out that Dobbs, a fourth-round pick from Tennessee, could show enough this preseason to pass Jones on the depth chart not via injury but by merit.

“The door has never been closed on anyone having an opportunity to move up the depth chart,” Tomlin said. “We're in business of winning; if (Dobbs) proves he's capable, I'm open to it. Not only him but all men.”

In addition to Roethlisberger, Tomlin listed only Antonio Brown as a player who will be held out Sunday for reasons not related to injury – although James Harrison also is not expected to play after participating fully in just one of the 15 camp practices to date.

Although it is obvious some with obvious not-insignificant injuries will not play, Tomlin did not explicitly rule out any players because of injury.

“We will deem no one out; we will leave the light on for these guys,” he said.

Arguably the most-anticipated player to make an appearance Sunday would be running back James Conner, whom Tomlin said is “scheduled to play.” A rookie third-round pick from Pitt who's had the best-selling jersey in the NFL this summer, Conner did not play in last week's preseason opener at Atlanta because of a shoulder injury but gradually returned to full practice this week.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.