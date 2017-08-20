Steelers' first-team defense frustrated in win vs. Falcons

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

Turns out the New England Patriots aren't the only participant from last year's Super Bowl that knows how to frustrate the Steelers' defense.

Seven months after the Patriots dismantled the Steelers in the AFC championship game, the NFC representative met little resistance Sunday — at least while the starters were on the field in the second preseason game of the season.

The Steelers, playing their healthy defensive starters late into the first half, allowed the Atlanta Falcons to move up and down the field at will. Only when both team's reserves were on the field did the Steelers rally for a 17-13 victory before 48,809 at Heinz Field.

Facing a defense that wants to play more press coverage this season, the Falcons got a touchdown and two field goals in three drives against the Steelers' first-teamers en route to a 13-3 halftime lead.

The Steelers used a 64-yard punt return from Trey Williams and Bart Houston's 6-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hunter in the second half to pull out the win. Former Pitt star James Conner, making his preseason debut, rushed for 98 yards on 20 carries.

On defense, the Steelers played without linebackers Ryan Shazier and Bud Dupree and safety Mike Mitchell. Nose tackle Javon Hargrave left early in the second quarter with a concussion and did not return.

Still, the defensive performance in the first half showed much work remains before the start of the regular season.

Against the Falcons, who had their third-string quarterback in the game by the second series, the Steelers yielded drives spanning 10, 14 and 13 plays and covering 244 yards. The Falcons had 16 first downs and converted 5 of 7 third downs while the Steelers' starters were on the field.

The only sack among first-teamers came from Anthony Chickillo, who started in place of the injured Dupree. Chickillo added another sack in the second half.

Matt Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, started for the Falcons and went 4 of 6 for 57 yards on the first series, a 91-yard drive that ended with Terron Ward's 5-yard touchdown run. The drive was aided by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness foul against cornerback Artie Burns.

That drive, which elapsed 4 minutes, 37 seconds, was the shortest of the three against the Steelers' first-team defense. The field goal drives lasted 6:52 and 6:47.

For the half, the Falcons possessed the ball for 19:41.

Backup quarterback Matt Schaub completed a 10-yard pass before yielding to third-stringer Matt Simms, who tormented the defense the rest of the half. He had 157 yards passing by intermission despite not entering until 3:55 remained in the first quarter.

Matt Bryant kicked a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter. He added a 26-yarder with 3:36 left to put the Steelers in a 13-3 hole. On that drive, cornerback Ross Cockrell was beaten in single coverage by Reggie Davis for a 44-yard gain.

Rookie Josh Dobbs started at quarterback again for the Steelers, with Ben Roethlisberger resting and Landry Jones mending an abdominal injury. Dobbs was 10 of 19 for 70 yards and a 39.4 passer rating. He also threw an ugly interception late in the third quarter.

Forced out of the pocket, Dobbs ran to the left and was tripped. As he was falling, Dobbs tried a backhanded shovel pass to tight end Jake McGee. Instead, the ball wobbled to Falcons safety Quincy Mauger, who made a diving interception.

Houston took over after that and was 5 of 9 for 24 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

In addition to Conner, the game marked the preseason debut of wide receiver Martavis Bryant. Playing in his first game in 19 months, Bryant had two catches for 20 yards and lost a yard on a reverse.

Williams, a 5-foot-7 running back playing for his sixth team, pulled the Steelers within 13-10 with 4:06 left in the third quarter on his darting punt return. In the fourth quarter, Conner had runs of 17 and 19 yards on the go-ahead drive. A 2-yard run put the ball on the Falcons' 1. After a delay of game penalty, Houston found Hunter for a 6-yard score and 17-13 lead.

Chris Boswell's 42-yard field goal accounted for the Steelers' only points in the first half.

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jrutter@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tribjoerutter.