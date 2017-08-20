Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Steelers

Steelers stock watch: Trey Williams makes appearance; Joshua Dobbs unimpressive

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
Steelers return man Trey Williams a 64-yard punter return for a third-quarter touchdown against the Falcons Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers return man Trey Williams a 64-yard punter return for a third-quarter touchdown against the Falcons Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers punt returner Trey Williams breaks into open field past Falcons defenders for a 64 yard punter return for a third-quarter touchdown Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers punt returner Trey Williams breaks into open field past Falcons defenders for a 64 yard punter return for a third-quarter touchdown Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield grabs a third-quarter interception against the Falcons Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield grabs a third-quarter interception against the Falcons Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017 at Heinz Field.

Updated 4 minutes ago

STOCK DOWN

WR Cobi Hamilton

Nine days after being one of the more valuable players in the Steelers' win last week, Hamilton wasn't put into the game until the final minutes. It was a display of how crowded the Steelers WR room is now.

S Robert Golden

Golden was too often too close to the action (but not close enough to prevent it) during the Falcons' big first quarter against the Steelers first-team defense. Could Jordan Dangerfield pass him as the top backup safety?

QB Joshua Dobbs

His spot on the roster is secure, and Dobbs is viewed as a long-range project. But his mediocre play so far has erased any doubt he's the third-string QB and not ahead of Landry Jones.

CB Senquez Golson

Even those who don't buy into the axiom a player should not lose his job because of injury would relent it's true after three years of injuries. A sitting Golson can just watch Mike Hilton make plays.

STOCK UP

G Matt Feiler

The coaches told Feiler they wanted a long look at him against first-teamers this week in practice and in Sunday's game. Feiler started and played 3½ quarters – and he didn't embarrass himself.

PR Trey Williams

Williams is nearly invisible at training camp — literally (the Steelers' shortest player) and figuratively (rarely gets reps on offense). While his punt return touchdown isn't enough to make the team, it doesn't hurt.

OLB Anthony Chickillo

Chickillo was all over the place, playing perhaps more snaps than any Steelers defensive player in addition to his usual extensive special teams work. He had two sacks and a pass defended.

S Jordan Dangerfield

It was only two plays, but each of Dangerfield's interceptions certain qualifies as splash plays. And they can't hurt his cause in solidifying a place on the depth chart. Can he pass Robert Golden as the top backup?

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.