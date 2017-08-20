Steelers stock watch: Trey Williams makes appearance; Joshua Dobbs unimpressive

STOCK DOWN

WR Cobi Hamilton

Nine days after being one of the more valuable players in the Steelers' win last week, Hamilton wasn't put into the game until the final minutes. It was a display of how crowded the Steelers WR room is now.

S Robert Golden

Golden was too often too close to the action (but not close enough to prevent it) during the Falcons' big first quarter against the Steelers first-team defense. Could Jordan Dangerfield pass him as the top backup safety?

QB Joshua Dobbs

His spot on the roster is secure, and Dobbs is viewed as a long-range project. But his mediocre play so far has erased any doubt he's the third-string QB and not ahead of Landry Jones.

CB Senquez Golson

Even those who don't buy into the axiom a player should not lose his job because of injury would relent it's true after three years of injuries. A sitting Golson can just watch Mike Hilton make plays.

STOCK UP

G Matt Feiler

The coaches told Feiler they wanted a long look at him against first-teamers this week in practice and in Sunday's game. Feiler started and played 3½ quarters – and he didn't embarrass himself.

PR Trey Williams

Williams is nearly invisible at training camp — literally (the Steelers' shortest player) and figuratively (rarely gets reps on offense). While his punt return touchdown isn't enough to make the team, it doesn't hurt.

OLB Anthony Chickillo

Chickillo was all over the place, playing perhaps more snaps than any Steelers defensive player in addition to his usual extensive special teams work. He had two sacks and a pass defended.

S Jordan Dangerfield

It was only two plays, but each of Dangerfield's interceptions certain qualifies as splash plays. And they can't hurt his cause in solidifying a place on the depth chart. Can he pass Robert Golden as the top backup?