Long journey leads Steelers CB Coty Sensabaugh to 1st-team reps

Still yet only 28 years old, Coty Sensabaugh's life in “NFL years” seems exponentially more than a player entering his sixth season.

He has been a marquee free-agent signing and he has been cut midseason.

He has played for four teams — all over the past 20 months.

He has been an unquestioned starter; he's been in the position of fighting for a job in camp.

He has played outside cornerback and nickel/slot.

All those experiences in conjunction with 72 games of NFL experience help lend some perspective to Sensabaugh as he navigates the position battle he has found himself thrust into this week.

“Honestly, all the things I have been through in my life and even just this past year with football and off-the-field things, I really don't need any more motivation,” Sensabaugh said from the Steelers locker room after Thursday's practice. “But I will take it in any form possible.”

A relatively mundane Steelers training camp bereft of on-field drama suddenly this week has its first apparent competition for a starting spot: Sensabaugh confirmed he has been splitting first-team reps at right cornerback with incumbent Ross Cockrell.

Coach Mike Tomlin even endorsed the usage of his favorite lingo for such position-battle instances: “Two dogs, one bone.”

“He's proven to be a savvy veteran guy,” Tomlin said of Sensabaugh. “He doesn't get ‘got' twice by similar concepts. He's generally close. You can tell his snap experience has been used for good. His above-the-neck game is very strong.”

As thoughtful with his answers as he is in identifying route concepts, Sensabaugh downplays his so-called football IQ, noting, “a part of it is being in the league for six years.”

But make no mistake, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound Sensabaugh is a thinking man's corner.

“He knows the calls, he knows most of the route concepts that most teams run,” starting cornerback Artie Burns said.

“The thing that separates (Sensabaugh) from everyone else is he's watched a lot more film,” rookie receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “He studies the game off of numbers and where somebody lines up and what type of player that person is. And at the end of the day, he's a smart dude.”

There aren't too many veteran NFL cornerbacks who can say in seven seasons have they played under seven men who were overseeing his team's defense. The Steelers' Keith Butler is the fifth defensive coordinator Sensabaugh has played for — and in 2013 (Gregg Williams was the “senior defensive assistant” to Jerry Gray) and 2015 (Dick LeBeau the “assistant head coach/defense” above Ray Horton) Sensabaugh's coordinators in Tennessee were in charge of the defense in name only.

Sensabaugh, in fact, is playing under a fourth defensive coordinator over the past 20 months. After finishing out the 2015 season under the LeBeau/Horton regime with the Titans, Sensabaugh 2 1⁄ 2 months later was signed to a three-year, $15 million contract as the first free-agency acquisition of the newly-christened Los Angeles Rams.

Despite a reported $5.5 million in guarantees, Sensabaugh's marriage with the Rams lasted only three regular-season games.

“Last year's camp at this point was very tough for me,” he said. “I was going through some things off the field and just football wasn't going as well as I wanted it to.”

Getting cut led to a frenzied week in October in which he was signed by the Giants — he took a cross-country red-eye flight and spent a week with little sleep studying up on a new team while he adjusted to a new city and time zone.

But playing for the Giants allowed Sensabaugh to join a winning team (he appeared in his first playoff game) and, he likes to point out, ultimately led him to Pittsburgh. Sensabaugh signed a two-year, $2.6 million contract in March.

“I appreciate (the Rams) cutting me,” Sensabaugh said. “Honestly. As crazy as that may sound.

“The whole Rams situation last year is probably the best thing that has ever happened to me as a football player. When I was going through it, it was very frustrating and I was angry and all that, but looking back on it now, man, I am thankful for it happening. It's made me a better man and a better person and a better football player.”

Good enough, perhaps, to earn a starting job for a Super Bowl contender.

