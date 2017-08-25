Stability is certainty for Steelers offensive line

Can't view the attachment? Then download the latest version of the free, Adobe Acrobat reader here:

The Steelers are in the midst of a long period of stability with their offensive line

Barring something unforeseen, the familiar gang will be back together in the trenches Saturday night in the even more familiar setting of Heinz Field.

Just as it largely has been in recent years — and figures to be for years to come.

The Steelers' starting five offensive linemen all are expected to start and play multiple series against the Indianapolis Colts during the Steelers' third preseason game.

Injuries of varying degrees affected the practice and game availability of center Maurkice Pouncey, left guard Ramon Foster and right tackle Marcus Gilbert at times during training camp. And left tackle Alejandro Villanueva didn't sign a contract until the day he and his teammates reported to Latrobe for the start of camp July 27.

But for the first time all preseason, each of the five — including its highest-paid member, right guard David DeCastro — was present and accounted for during a full week of practice in recent days, and all are on track to start and play a not-insignificant number of snaps in the game.

“It's always nice to get back out there with all the guys,” Gilbert said. “We're a close-knit group, and that's because we go to battle with each other and we play as one. People will say, ‘It's only preseason,' but we need this. These reps are critical for the season.”

That's true, but the case could be made that the Steelers offensive line needs preseason reps less than any other line in the league. Its quality (Pro Football Focus graded it the third-best line in the NFL last season), experience (345 combined starts) and, perhaps most importantly, continuity (all but Villanueva are in their fifth season of starting together) combine to suggest the preseason snaps together aren't as important as they might be elsewhere.

In today's NFL, it's extremely rare for such an experienced, successful offensive line (or, for that matter, any position group) yo stay together for so long.

“It's an ever-changing world with guys in and out, contracts, free agency, injuries, retirements, whatever,” Foster said. “So it's good to have guys who are actually cool with each other.

“We give each other (good-natured) crap all the time. It's one of those things where we actually kind of enjoy each other. Coach (Mike Tomlin) has to tell us to stop talking to one another so much, you know? It's a special group.”

All of them have been Steelers their entire careers, too (other than Villanueva, who spent four training-camp weeks with the Eagles in '14 before joining the Steelers' practice squad). Beginning in 2009 with Foster, one was added each year: Pouncey in 2010, then Gilbert the next year and DeCastro in 2012.

Each has been awarded with a second multiyear contract (two, in Foster's case) and each is signed through at least next season — all but Foster are signed through at least 2019.

“It all means a lot; it shows how close this unit is and how much the organization believes in us,” Pouncey said.

Last season, the offensive line helped guide the Steelers offense to a No. 7 NFL ranking. It allowed the second-fewest sacks in the league and paved the way for Le'Veon Bell to lead the AFC in rushing yards per game. Pouncey and DeCastro were named to the Pro Bowl.

Offensive lines, by their nature, tend to almost always be one of the closest position groups on the team. This group, though, seems closer than most. It manifests itself in everything from the ribbing each of the others typically gives one of their brethren when one is giving a media interview, to the way they will all passionately go to bat for another when it comes time for Pro Bowl voting or if one is, say, due a contract extension.

“It's one of those things when you get into that rhythm and you're in here with these guys every day just enjoying it and having fun, you don't really appreciate the bond as much as you should,” DeCastro said. “It might be one thing that when our time is done, we will look back and say, ‘Those were good times.'

“But yeah, (the line's continuity) is rare — it really is — in this day and age with what free agency is and whatnot. It's a tribute to the Steelers and the way they do things.”

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.